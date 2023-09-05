Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) wants to play cupid for pal and colleague Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown); and Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) orders grandson Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) to come clean.

Finally, Roy Cropper (David Neilson) wants to help down-on-her-luck new employee Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton).

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 11th - 15th September 2023.

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Dev discovers Aadi's affair with married Courtney

Adam Hussain as Aadi Alahan and Jimmi Harkishin as Dev Alahan in Coronation Street. ITV

After securing the Freshco deal, Darren Vance (Ryan Early) books a meal to celebrate, suggesting Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) joins Aadi as his date. Amy and Aadi try to make excuses, leaving Darren and Dev bemused.

When Dev later refers to Aadi and Amy as a couple, Aadi is quick to correct his dad, and makes out he's already seeing someone called Monica. Of course, viewers know that Aadi is actually secretly seeing Darren's wife Courtney (Stephanie Davis)!

Darren confides in an oblivious Dev that he and Courtney are having marriage problems, and he suspects she's having an affair. Amy listens in, and warns Aadi that Darren knows Courtney is playing away.

When Dev reveals that Aadi has a new girlfriend, Darren, Courtney and Amy are all ears as Aadi describes her as beautiful, funny and intelligent. While Dev and Darren are distracted, Aadi follows Courtney out, and they share a kiss. But Dev is left gobsmacked to find his son in a passionate clinch with the boss's wife!

The following day, it seems Courtney has moved into the Alahans, as Dev and Asha (Tanisha Gorey) wonder how long she plans to stay.

But Aadi is clearly smitten when Courtney declares she's well rid of Darren, and that she and Aadi can make a go of it. Wanting to salvage the Freshco deal, Dev promises Darren he'll make Aadi see sense – but will Aadi listen?

2. Dom's glee over Stu's arrest

Stu is arrested ITV

With dad Dom failing to show up, Eliza (Savannah Kunyo) is urged by grandad Stu to get in the car so they can visit her incarcerated mum Bridget (Beth Vyse) instead. Eliza isn't interested, so Stu loses his temper and points out that if her dad cared about her, he wouldn't keep letting her down.

An upset Eliza dashes across the road, where she's knocked down by a car. The driver speeds away, and Stu rushes over to Eliza who has injured her arm. At the hospital, Stu is forced to call Dom, who arrives with a huge teddy. Stu and Dom trade insults, but Stu is hurt when Eliza asks him to leave.

Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) assures Stu that Eliza will eventually see her dad for who he is, and that Stu will be there to pick up the pieces. But when Eliza says she wants to live with Dom, Stu is gutted while Dom covers his shock.

As the week continues, Stu gets a call from the school, telling him Eliza has failed to show up. Stu believed she had gone in early, and he accuses Dom of kidnapping Eliza in the night. Eliza explains she ran away by herself, and is now living with her dad.

A social worker arrives at Stu's request, with a police officer in tow, to talk to Eliza. The social worker tells Stu it's best that Eliza stays with Dom for now, and Stu is incensed as the officer tries to usher him away, causing Stu to accidentally smack him in the face.

Dom watches with satisfaction as Stu is arrested for assault! In the aftermath, the social worker tells Stu that Eliza wants to remain at her dad's, leaving Stu distressed. Will Dom's true colours be exposed?

3. Paul suffers a fall while out alone

Will anyone arrive to help Paul? ITV

Paul gets a letter offering him an appointment with the palliative nurse, and tries to make light of his situation. But his fiancé Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) worries that Paul is bottling up his feelings, as Paul visits pal Shelly (Natalie Amber) and realises how ill she has become.

Struggling to walk, Paul still refuses to use the wheelchair when Billy suggests it. When Paul spots mum Bernie Winter's (Jane Hazlegrove) new tablet, he's suspicious and catches her red-handed sorting some electronic goods addressed to Shelly.

Bernie explains she's trying to make money to buy all the kit Paul will need as his motor neurone disease progresses. Paul fills Billy in on his mum's scam, adding that although she means well, he's going to speak to Shelly and put a stop to it.

But as Paul heads to Shelly's flat, he trips and falls. As he cries out for help, only to realise that no one is around, will anyone arrive to rescue Paul?

For information and support on all aspects of motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association's website or call the charity on 0808 802 6262.

4. Adam plays cupid for Dee-Dee

Calum Lill as Joel, Sam Robertson as Adam and Channique Sterling-Brown as Dee-Dee in Coronation Street. ITV

Joel Deering (Calum Lill) invites Dee-Dee out for a drink, explaining that he needs to pick her brain about US law. Dee-Dee is chuffed and gets her books out, but Joel is disappointed to realise that Dee-Dee doesn't see it as a date.

When Joel later admits that US law was just an excuse to ask her out, and asks her to dinner, Dee-Dee is thrilled. But she reveals she's busy for the next few nights, and as a disappointed Joel leaves, Dee-Dee is left kicking herself!

When Adam hears that Dee-Dee turned down a date to spend the evening with him, he forms a plan to get her and Joel together. Will it work?

5. Evelyn's ultimatum for Tyrone

Will Ty listen to her? ITV

Following recent events, Evelyn insists that Tyrone must call wife Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) and tell her about Cassie's (Claire Sweeney) drugs relapse and that their daughter Hope (Isabella Flanagan) found Cassie collapsed. When Evelyn says that if Ty doesn't tell Fiz, she will, will he comply?

Later, we see Evelyn settling into the café flat, where Roy realises she won't be the easiest of guests! Is this to be Evelyn's new permanent home?

6. Roy tries to support Lauren

Roy is a true gent. ITV

David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) urges son Max Turner (Paddy Bever) to steer clear of Lauren as the young man starts work at the salon.

Meanwhile, Roy wants to contact social services to find accommodation for Lauren. Lauren insists that she will sort herself out, but will she relent and accept Roy's unconditional kindness?

