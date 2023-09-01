"Such a pleasure to do a little cameo.....look out for Ange in last week in September......"

Of course, Hollyoaks fans will recognise Barber-Lane for her iconic role as Myra McQueen from 2006 to 2019.

But now the actress will be taking to the cobbles of Corrie as Ange, the boss of a cab firm who wants to use Webster's Autocentre and make the most of the garage, according to Digital Spy.

Nicole Barber-Lane in Hollyoaks.

Before working in her on-and-off 13-year-long role in Hollyoaks, Barber-Lane appeared in Emmerdale and, more recently, has starred in BBC One's The Gallows Pole.

She left Hollyoaks in 2019 when her character Myra's wedding to trans character Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) didn’t go as planned. The pair drifted further apart after disagreements and decided to end things.

Prior to Sally's transition, the pair had a child, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton), who has recently been at the centre of a long-spanning storyline involving a homophobic attack.

But Barber-Lane's Myra was at the centre of many a pivotal Hollyoaks storyline, including faking her own death after being shot in 2013. Will she bring the same level of drama to Corrie? We'll have to wait and see.

Although details of Barber-Lane's character in Coronation Street remain sparse as of now, we're sure her arrival will send waves through Weatherfield - especially for the long-running and beloved Webster's Autos.

