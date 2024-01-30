Tracy McDonald's (Kate Ford) passion with Tommy Orpington (Matt Milburn) could be thwarted, while Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) finally admits her motives.

Damon Hay (Ciarán Griffiths) uses underhand tactics to help Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges), and Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) prepares to ask a romantic question.

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers from 5th - 9th February 2024.

7 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Simon Barlow causes crash with Sam Blakeman in the car

Simon's drinking is out of control. ITV

Simon arrives for work at the Bistro hungover, and Nick sends him home after pointing out he's still drunk. But in The Rovers, a tipsy Simon orders another pint.

Realising Simon has another hangover, Leanne covers with Nick and tells Simon to take the day off. But she admits she's worried he's drinking too much.

Bobby Donovan (Jack Carroll) tells Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) and Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) he plans to throw a party to cheer Simon up.

The morning after, Simon wakes on the sofa with a banging headache while Bobby clears up the empties. Simon surreptitiously takes a swig of vodka, and then agrees to drive Sam to his chess contest!

But as they set off, Simon loses control of the car on a bend and crashes into a road sign. In a panic, Simon orders Sam out of the car and tells him to run.

Simon admits to Leanne that he pranged her car, but when she wants to report it to the police, Simon refuses and admits he was over the drink drive limit. Leanne is horrified, but will she tell Nick the truth?

2. Adam Barlow's shock plan to exonerate Harvey Gaskell

Adam and Harvey are using cancer patient John to help Harvey's case! ITV

Adam seethes as he watches estranged wife Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) helping her new beau Damon move into the flat on her birthday.

Adam asks Dee-Dee and Joel about a firearms case he's taken on, and wonders whether they've dealt with anything similar. Adam later shoots daggers Damon's way as he hands out shots to Sarah's family to toast her birthday.

Then Joel and Dee-Dee arrive at the Bistro to tell Adam they might have cracked his case.

Damon urges Sarah to discuss the divorce with Adam, and Adam responds by telling her he wants the flat sold rather than Damon living there. Adam visits Harvey and runs through his grounds for appeal.

He points out that the only way to help him is to pin Natasha Blakeman's (Rachel Leskovac) murder on someone else. Harvey calls Adam to tell him a man called John Perry is willing to confess.

But when Adam tracks John down, he's stunned to realise the man is a cancer patient! Later, Sarah tells Adam she's happy to sell the flat, because she and Damon are buying a house with a garden.

Adam is fuming, and later, he helps John go over his murder confession as they head to the police station. Will Adam succeed in getting Harvey off the hook in return for dealing with Damon?

3. Joel Deering caught out over mystery secret

Is Joel lying to Dee-Dee? ITV

When Dee-Dee complains that she's snowed under with work, Joel offers to meet a new client on her behalf and pass on some notes. But when he meets the client in the Bistro, they're interrupted by an angry woman called Emily.

Panicking, Joel steers Emily out as Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) watches with intrigue. But who is Emily, and is Joel as trustworthy as he's seemed so far?

4. Tracy McDonald and Tommy Orpington rumbled?

Tracy has been cheating on Steve with his idol. ITV

As Sally (Sally Dynevor) and Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) vie for Tommy's attention, Tracy grabs her moment with Tommy and tells him to call in at the flower shop with his invoice.

With Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) due home the next day, it'll be their last chance to spend time together - but Steve arrives home early!

Steve prepares a French buffet and tells Ken (William Roache) and Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) he plans to impress Tracy and put the spark back into their marriage.

But at the shop, Tracy turns the sign to 'closed' and kisses Tommy. Steve finds the place locked and, outside, shouts that he knows his wife is in there.

Tracy gingerly opens the door, with Tommy behind her, and Steve is gobsmacked. But it seems she gets away with it, as later in the week, Steve sets the table for a romantic lunch with Tracy.

His plans fail when she texts to say she's stuck at the flower market. We doubt that! How long until Steve finds out that Tracy is sleeping with his hero?

5. Bethany Platt confesses to Daniel Osbourne

Bethany uses local gossip for a story. ITV

Bethany casually asks Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) about the cat-fishing between Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) and Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott). When Daniel refuses to discuss it, Bethany is further intrigued.

Bethany pushes Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) for gossip about Daisy and Ryan. Lauren's only too happy to spill, unaware that Bethany is recording their chat.

But when Daniel answers a call on Bethany's phone from the editor of Chit Chat magazine, she's forced to admit she's submitted an article about him, Daisy and Ryan. Daniel is gobsmacked, but how will he react?

6. Damon Hay steps in against Ed Bailey's wishes

Damon takes matters into his own hands for Ed. ITV

Dee-Dee tells Ed to make a list of everything that was destroyed in the fire for the insurance company. Damon advises him to submit an inflated claim, but Ed won't hear of it. However, when Ed's back is turned, Damon grabs the form.

Dee-Dee tears a strip off Damon for lying on Ed's insurance forms, but Damon points out that she also put her own neck on the line for her dad, and Dee-Dee is worried. Will Damon's actions backfire for Ed?

7. Nick Tilsley plans to propose to Leanne Battersby

Simon's problem may ruin Nick's plans. ITV

Nick tells Toyah he needs her help shopping, and soon they return from their trip. The pair admire the engagement ring that Nick has chosen for Leanne.

But with Leanne distracted by Simon, will Nick get the chance to ask her to marry him?

