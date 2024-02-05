As the bullying continues to worsen, Liam tells Maria Windass (Samia Longchambon) he isn't going to school anymore, and when Gary Windass (Mikey North) and Maria tell Mrs Crawshaw this, she tells them there's nothing she can do until she has evidence.

As Maria and Gary grow frustrated, Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) urges Maria to check Liam's social media accounts, so Maria creates a fake SendPx account and sends Liam a follow request, but nothing could prepare her for what she finds.

As she scrolls through the comments on Liam's account, she realises the true extent of Liam's bullying.

But unbeknownst to Maria and Gary, Liam has been googling ways to commit suicide. At the school, a teacher shows Mrs Crawshaw Liam's search history on his returned laptop and soon, Maria rushes back to the flat to find Liam.

As the scenes unfold, Longchmabon spoke to RadioTimes.com and other press about the storyline, detailing how truly "horrified" Maria is once she finds out the extent of Liam's bullying and his mental health.

"She's been suspecting for a while both her and Gary that he's being bullied and she knows it's been bad because obviously he has not been going to school and telling them that he has," she said.

"She knows that he has been keeping stuff from her, but I don't think even she imagined how bad it has really been for him. It is a big shock. It's horrible."

Once Maria finds out about what Liam had been searching for online, Longchambon explained Maria is "absolutely horrified by it".

She continued: "It's heartbreaking for her to see what her son's been going through and that he has not felt that he can talk to her and Gary.

"I think that's what hurts her as well that she's like, 'Why hasn't he told us? We could have been helping him.' And he's been going through this all by himself, which just makes it even more heartbreaking."

The Samaritans are available 24/7 if you need to talk. You can contact them for free by calling 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or head to the website to find your nearest branch.

