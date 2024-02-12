After being tormented for months by Mason Radcliffe (Luca Toolan) and Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne), Liam ended up lashing out at Dylan at school. He was suspended and his bullies got away with their behaviour.

At home, Liam avoided using his phone due to the constant stream of abusive messages he's been getting from the pair.

His mum Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) was bemused that Liam suddenly wasn't interested in his phone, and ahead of going back to school the following day, the teen asked to join step-dad Gary Windass (Mikey North) at his shop.

Maria agreed, and asked Gary to check in on Liam while they spent time together. At the Bistro, Maria confided in Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) over her worries for Liam. Leanne was sympathetic as the two women discussed the difficulties of parenthood.

Later, Maria suggested to Gary that they should keep Liam off school for longer. Gary insisted that Liam was fine, but Maria wasn't so sure.

In his bedroom, having switched his phone back on, Liam got a text from an 'unknown number' that was clearly from Mason. It read: "We're waiting. You're dead."

Liam's storyline is set to reach a heartbreaking crisis point this week, as the youngster has suicidal thoughts.

The Samaritans are available 24/7 if you need to talk. You can contact them for free by calling 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or head to the website to find your nearest branch.

There is also help for teens struggling with their mental health at Mind.

