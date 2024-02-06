Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) lashes out on Valentine's Day, and Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) reveals her secret.

Elsewhere, Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) must make amends after her scandalous article, and Leanne Battersby's (Jane Danson) romantic gesture comes after a big admission.

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers from 12th - 16th February 2024.

The soap will also air on Sunday 11th February, which sees Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) cause a car crash.

7 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Tormented Liam Connor plans to take his own life

Liam's ordeal has broken him. ITV

Gary Windass (Mikey North) agrees to let stepson Liam spend the day with him at the furniture shop, but when he later returns to school, bully Mason Radcliffe (Luca Toolan) continues to taunt him.

Gary reveals it's down to him that Liam punched Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne), as he urged Liam to stand up for himself.

George Shuttleworth's (Tony Maudsley) heart sinks as he realises he was right - Liam is the victim, not the bully. Mason finds Liam working on his marionette, and smashes it up while Dylan films Liam's tears.

Liam tells mum Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) he's not going back to school, so she and Gary explain to Mrs Crawshaw (Carla Mendonça) that Mason and Dylan are bullying Liam and he wants to drop out of school.

The deputy head insists they need proof before she can take action, so Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) suggests Maria check Liam's social media for evidence.

Maria creates a fake account and sends Liam a follow request, and when she scrolls through the comments on his account, her face turns ashen.

Gary and Maria tell Liam he can change schools, but in his bedroom, Liam googles ways to kill himself.

Unaware of the shattering decision Liam is making, Maria confronts Mason and Dylan, telling them that their vile behaviour is forcing Liam to change schools. Mason is amused, but Dylan feels bad.

Liam later calls at the salon, telling Maria she's a good mum and he loves her. He leaves, aware that he could be looking at her for the last time.

While at school, a teacher shows Mrs Crawshaw the search history on Liam's returned laptop.

Maria fails to notice a missed call from the school, so Gary is called in. He races to the salon to break the news to Maria that Liam has been researching ways to take his own life.

Maria remembers her son's earlier words with horror, and rushes to the flat in a desperate bid to find Liam. Will she be able to help her beloved boy?

The Samaritans are available 24/7 if you need to talk. You can contact them for free by calling 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or head to the website to find your nearest branch.

There is also help for teens struggling with their mental health at Mind.

2. Bobby Donovan discovers the truth about dad Rob Donovan

Bobby needs answers. ITV

Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox) and Mary Taylor (Patti Clare) are taken aback to learn that Bobby is Rob's son.

Feeling the heat, Bobby asks his aunt Carla Barlow (Alison King) about the woman his dad killed: Tina McIntyre (Michelle Keegan).

After hearing that Rob killed Tina in cold blood, not self-defence as he'd been led to believe, Bobby is shocked. Will he fixate on this information, or find a way to move on from it?

3. Will Amy Barlow expose mum Tracy McDonald's affair?

Tracy's affair exposed? ITV

Amy admires the Valentine's card that dad Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) gave to Tracy, but he admits that Tracy didn't buy him one.

At the flower shop, Tommy Orpington (Matt Milburn) spells out to Tracy that they're finished.

Tracy makes out she doesn't care, but when Amy suddenly appears, demanding what's going on, will she find out about the affair?

Later, Tracy seductively invites Tommy to join her at the back of the shop. Will he be able to turn her down?

4. Billy Mayhew sees red amid ruined romantic surprise

Billy loses his temper. ITV

Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) tells Billy that she's been offered the chance to study in America.

She knows now isn't the right time, with Paul Foreman's (Peter Ash) illness - but Paul urges her to accept the offer as he doesn't want to hold her back.

Meanwhile, Billy plans to makes Valentine's Day special for Paul with a motorbike and sidecar ride.

Wincing with back pain, Billy rides pillion before knocking back the painkillers and heading to the Bistro.

But the mood is ruined when an old schoolmate of Paul's and his fellow stags arrives and start behaving raucously.

Billy surprises Paul with a barbershop quartet and he's delighted, but when Benno tries to force Paul to dance, Billy sees red and punches Benno!

For information and support on all aspects of motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association's website or call the charity on 0808 802 6262.

5. Lauren Bolton makes big confession

Lauren's stress leads to an admission. ITV

When a downbeat Lauren tells Bobby that all the set books she needs to revise for her exam are already out on loan from the library, he enlists help from Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) to find them at the charity shop.

Bobby later hands Lauren a small bunch of flowers, but realises he has competition when a delivery man enters with a huge bouquet.

Lauren thanks Bobby for the flowers, but when her phone rings, a gutted Bobby assumes she's spoken for. Lauren tells the caller to leave her alone, but soon gets a final demand from her energy company.

She makes a call and spells out to the mystery person that she doesn't need their money and wants nothing more to do with them.

Bobby is delighted when Lauren accepts his offer of a date, but when Max Turner (Paddy Bever) and Sabrina Adetiba (Luana Santos) call in at Lauren's flat and find her sexily dressed, she reluctantly reveals that she makes videos for O-Vidz.

6. Bethany Platt gets the cold shoulder after betrayal

Will Daisy forgive? ITV

Bethany assures Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) that she'll never do anything to hurt him again, and she'll speak to Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) about the offending article.

Bethany persuades Daisy to join her for a coffee, hoping to bury the hatchet. But when the conversation descends into a row, will Bethany be able to fight her corner?

Bethany admits to Daniel that Chit-Chat refused to pull the article, and he's furious. Bethany suggests they should keep quiet about the article and hope nobody reads it - not a likely outcome, is it?

7. Leanne Battersby's proposal after Sam Blakeman's hospital dash

Will Nick say yes? ITV

Sam struggles during a game of chess in the aftermath of the crash, while Simon apologises to Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) about the car.

Nick still thinks it was an accident, until Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) lets slip that the repairs had nothing to do with the brakes.

Nick is suspicious, and while at school, Hope Dobbs (Isabella Flanagan) finds Sam unconscious and he's rushed to hospital.

Leanne tells the doctor that Sam was in a car accident, and is forced to tell Nick that she lied to protect Simon - who had been drinking at the time.

Simon decides to take responsibility, while Leanne clashes with Nick for throwing Simon out.

Leanne finds that Simon has been on a bench in Victoria Garden all night, and he pours his heart out to her over fears he's turning into his dad. Simon vows to change, but Nick is sceptical.

Meanwhile, Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) reveals that Nick was planning a proposal, so Leanne gets down on one knee herself and asks Nick to marry her. Will he agree after recent events?

As the week continues, David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) urges Nick to voice his reservations about the relationship to Leanne. Are they heading for a split?

