RadioTimes.com Soap Awards winners: Full list revealed
This page will be updated live!
We're reporting live from the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards, taking place at The Midland Hotel in Manchester tonight (13th July 2024), bringing you the full list of winners from the inaugural ceremony as they're announced.
The RadioTimes.com Soap Awards, sponsored by Inspired Villages is being hosted by EastEnders legend Brian Conley.
There are a selection of categories receiving awards tonight, ranging from fan-voted selections such as Best Moment of the Year and Best Exit to categories judged by a panel of soap experts, including Best Young Performer, Best Newcomer and Best Actor.
Also on the schedule are Best Twist, Best Episode and Best Storyline, in addition to the Special Recognition award, being presented to Emmerdale legend Chris Chittell for his near-40-year run on the soap.
You can find the full list of winners and nominees below.
More like this
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Best Young Performer – Voted for by a panel of soap experts
- Charlie Wrenshall (Liam Connor), Coronation Street - WINNER
- Liam Mccheyne (Dylan Wilson), Coronation Street
- Ellie Dadd (Amy Mitchell), EastEnders
- Jaden Ladega (Denzel Danes), EastEnders
- Elizabeth Green (Jade Masood), EastEnders
- Amelia Flanagan (April Windsor), Emmerdale
- Gabrielle Dowling (Cathy Hope), Emmerdale
- Rebecca Bakes (Angelica King), Emmerdale
- Ela-May Demircan (Leah Barnes), Hollyoaks
- Noah Holdsworth (Oscar Osborne), Hollyoaks
Best Exit – Voted for by fans
- Todd Boyce (Stephen Reid), Coronation Street
- Chris Gascoyne (Peter Barlow), Coronation Street
- Danny Walters (Keanu Taylor), EastEnders - WINNER
- Elizabeth Counsell (Gloria Knight), EastEnders
- Bhasker Patel (Rishi Sharma), Emmerdale
- Sebastian Dowling (Heath Hope), Emmerdale
- Owen Warner (Romeo Nightingale), Hollyoaks
- Erin Palmer (Ella Richardson), Hollyoaks
Best Newcomer – Voted for by a panel of soap experts
- Jack Carroll (Bobby Crawford), Coronation Street
- Francesca Henry (Gina Knight), EastEnders
- Beth Cordingly (Ruby Fox-Miligan), Emmerdale
- Iz Hesketh (Kitty Draper), Hollyoaks - WINNER
Best Comedy Performance – Voted for by fans
- Jodie Prenger (Glenda Shuttleworth), Coronation Street
- Jonny Freeman (Reiss Colwell), EastEnders
- Lisa Riley (Mandy Dingle), Emmerdale - WINNER
- Jorgie Porter (Theresa McQueen), Hollyoaks
- Diane Langton (Nana McQueen), Hollyoaks
Best Twist - Voted for by a panel of soap experts
- Tim's alive, Coronation Street
- Peter kills Stephen, Coronation Street
- Cindy's return, EastEnders
- Keanu's Christmas Day death, EastEnders
- Aaron's shock return, Emmerdale
- Who killed Lydia's rapist?, Emmerdale
- Dilly is Rafe's wife and Patrick's daughter, Hollyoaks
- Mercedes's twins have different dads, Hollyoaks - WINNER
Inspiring Storyline of the Year, sponsored by Inspired Villages – Voted for by fans
- Paul and Billy get married, Coronation Street
- Suki comes out to her family, EastEnders - WINNER
- Jay and Honey run the London Marathon, EastEnders
- Mary's quest for love in later life, Emmerdale
- Tony and Diane's child comes out as trans, Hollyoaks
Best Episode – Voted for by a panel of soap experts
- New Year's Day, Coronation Street
- Paul and Billy wedding, Coronation Street
- Christmas Day, EastEnders
- George confronts Eddie, EastEnders - WINNER
- Cliff-top crash, Emmerdale
- Tom and Belle's wedding, Emmerdale
- Worlds Collide - Hollyoaks
Best Villain – Voted for by fans
- Todd Boyce (Stephen Reid), Coronation Street
- Will Mellor (Harvey Gaskell), Coronation Street
- Navin Chowdhry (Nish Panesar), EastEnders - WINNER
- Matt Di Angelo (Dean Wicks), EastEnders
- Beth Cordingly (Ruby Fox-Miligan), Emmerdale
- James Chase (Tom King), Emmerdale
- David Ames (Carter Shepherd), Hollyoaks
- Glynis Barber (Norma Crow), Hollyoaks
Soap Moment of the Year – Voted for by fans
- Stephen's showdown in the pub, Coronation Street
- Sixmas, EastEnders - WINNER
- Charity, Mack and Chloe's cliffhanger car crash, Emmerdale
- Ste realises he's killed Ella, Hollyoaks
Best Storyline – Voted for by a panel of soap experts
- Paul's motor neurone disease diagnosis, Coronation Street - WINNER
- Roy's arrest, Coronation Street
- Teen bullying, Coronation Street
- Child farming, EastEnders
- The Six, EastEnders
- Cindy's return, EastEnders
- Lydia's rape, Emmerdale
- Pollard's Parkinson's diagnosis, Emmerdale
- Tom's domestic abuse of Belle, Emmerdale
- Ste kills Ella and covers it up, Hollyoaks
- Gay conversion, Hollyoaks
Best Actor – Voted for by a panel of soap experts
- Peter Ash (Paul Foreman), Coronation Street
- Alison King (Carla Connor), Coronation Street
- Elle Mulvaney (Amy Barlow), Coronation Street
- Colin Salmon (George Knight), EastEnders
- Balvinder Sopal (Suki Panesar), EastEnders
- Angela Wynter (Yolande Trueman), EastEnders - WINNER
- Lucy Pargeter (Chas Dingle), Emmerdale
- Karen Blick (Lydia Dingle), Emmerdale
- Lesley Dunlop (Brenda Walker), Emmerdale
- Kieron Richardson (Ste Hay), Hollyoaks
- Jennifer Metcalfe (Mercedes McQueen), Hollyoaks
- David Ames (Carter Shepherd), Hollyoaks
Special Recognition
Best Soap – Voted for by fans
- Coronation Street
- EastEnders
- Emmerdale
- Hollyoaks
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.