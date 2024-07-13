There are a selection of categories receiving awards tonight, ranging from fan-voted selections such as Best Moment of the Year and Best Exit to categories judged by a panel of soap experts, including Best Young Performer, Best Newcomer and Best Actor.

Also on the schedule are Best Twist, Best Episode and Best Storyline, in addition to the Special Recognition award, being presented to Emmerdale legend Chris Chittell for his near-40-year run on the soap.

You can find the full list of winners and nominees below.

Best Young Performer – Voted for by a panel of soap experts

Samia Longchambon as Maria Connor, Charlie Wrenshall as Liam Connor and Mikey North as Gary Windass in Coronation Street. ITV

Charlie Wrenshall (Liam Connor), Coronation Street - WINNER

Liam Mccheyne (Dylan Wilson), Coronation Street

Ellie Dadd (Amy Mitchell), EastEnders

Jaden Ladega (Denzel Danes), EastEnders

Elizabeth Green (Jade Masood), EastEnders

Amelia Flanagan (April Windsor), Emmerdale

Gabrielle Dowling (Cathy Hope), Emmerdale

Rebecca Bakes (Angelica King), Emmerdale

Ela-May Demircan (Leah Barnes), Hollyoaks

Noah Holdsworth (Oscar Osborne), Hollyoaks

Best Exit – Voted for by fans

Todd Boyce (Stephen Reid), Coronation Street

Chris Gascoyne (Peter Barlow), Coronation Street

Danny Walters (Keanu Taylor), EastEnders - WINNER

Elizabeth Counsell (Gloria Knight), EastEnders

Bhasker Patel (Rishi Sharma), Emmerdale

Sebastian Dowling (Heath Hope), Emmerdale

Owen Warner (Romeo Nightingale), Hollyoaks

Erin Palmer (Ella Richardson), Hollyoaks

Best Newcomer – Voted for by a panel of soap experts

Jack Carroll (Bobby Crawford), Coronation Street

Francesca Henry (Gina Knight), EastEnders

Beth Cordingly (Ruby Fox-Miligan), Emmerdale

Iz Hesketh (Kitty Draper), Hollyoaks - WINNER

Lisa Riley as Mandy Dingle in Emmerdale. ITV

Best Comedy Performance – Voted for by fans

Jodie Prenger (Glenda Shuttleworth), Coronation Street

Jonny Freeman (Reiss Colwell), EastEnders

Lisa Riley (Mandy Dingle), Emmerdale - WINNER

Jorgie Porter (Theresa McQueen), Hollyoaks

Diane Langton (Nana McQueen), Hollyoaks

Best Twist - Voted for by a panel of soap experts

Tim's alive, Coronation Street

Peter kills Stephen, Coronation Street

Cindy's return, EastEnders

Keanu's Christmas Day death, EastEnders

Aaron's shock return, Emmerdale

Who killed Lydia's rapist?, Emmerdale

Dilly is Rafe's wife and Patrick's daughter, Hollyoaks

Mercedes's twins have different dads, Hollyoaks - WINNER

Paul and Billy get married, Coronation Street

Suki comes out to her family, EastEnders - WINNER

Jay and Honey run the London Marathon, EastEnders

Mary's quest for love in later life, Emmerdale

Tony and Diane's child comes out as trans, Hollyoaks

Best Episode – Voted for by a panel of soap experts

New Year's Day, Coronation Street

Paul and Billy wedding, Coronation Street

Christmas Day, EastEnders

George confronts Eddie, EastEnders - WINNER

Cliff-top crash, Emmerdale

Tom and Belle's wedding, Emmerdale

Worlds Collide - Hollyoaks

Navin Chowdhry as Nish Panesar in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Best Villain – Voted for by fans

Todd Boyce (Stephen Reid), Coronation Street

Will Mellor (Harvey Gaskell), Coronation Street

Navin Chowdhry (Nish Panesar), EastEnders - WINNER

Matt Di Angelo (Dean Wicks), EastEnders

Beth Cordingly (Ruby Fox-Miligan), Emmerdale

James Chase (Tom King), Emmerdale

David Ames (Carter Shepherd), Hollyoaks

Glynis Barber (Norma Crow), Hollyoaks

Soap Moment of the Year – Voted for by fans

Stephen's showdown in the pub, Coronation Street

Sixmas, EastEnders - WINNER

Charity, Mack and Chloe's cliffhanger car crash, Emmerdale

Ste realises he's killed Ella, Hollyoaks

Best Storyline – Voted for by a panel of soap experts

Paul's motor neurone disease diagnosis, Coronation Street - WINNER

Roy's arrest, Coronation Street

Teen bullying, Coronation Street

Child farming, EastEnders

The Six, EastEnders

Cindy's return, EastEnders

Lydia's rape, Emmerdale

Pollard's Parkinson's diagnosis, Emmerdale

Tom's domestic abuse of Belle, Emmerdale

Ste kills Ella and covers it up, Hollyoaks

Gay conversion, Hollyoaks

Angela Wynter as Yolande Trueman in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Best Actor – Voted for by a panel of soap experts

Peter Ash (Paul Foreman), Coronation Street

Alison King (Carla Connor), Coronation Street

Elle Mulvaney (Amy Barlow), Coronation Street

Colin Salmon (George Knight), EastEnders

Balvinder Sopal (Suki Panesar), EastEnders

Angela Wynter (Yolande Trueman), EastEnders - WINNER

Lucy Pargeter (Chas Dingle), Emmerdale

Karen Blick (Lydia Dingle), Emmerdale

Lesley Dunlop (Brenda Walker), Emmerdale

Kieron Richardson (Ste Hay), Hollyoaks

Jennifer Metcalfe (Mercedes McQueen), Hollyoaks

David Ames (Carter Shepherd), Hollyoaks

Special Recognition

Best Soap – Voted for by fans

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

