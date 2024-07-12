Known only by his surname, Pollard has quite simply been an icon of the Dales.

From scheming his way into big money deals, getting married five times and reconnecting with his long-lost son, he's not just a Yorkshire legend, but one of the entire world of soaps.

Speaking of being awarded the first ever RadioTimes.com Soap Awards Special Recognition, Chittell said: "This accolade is a representation of some of the most amazing people I have ever worked with, not just the wonderful kindly actors, but the actual crews, past and present - they who are the very backbone to this amazing show that has stood the test of time!

Emmerdale's Chris Chittell as Eric Pollard.

"Pollard’s strength as a character has been the fact he has an underbelly - just when he is about to capitalise on his many nefarious dealings he would fail miserably, much to the joy and satisfaction of the audience."

Morgan Jeffery, Digital Editor of Radio Times, said: "I'm delighted that Chris Chittell is the recipient of our inaugural Special Recognition award at this year's RadioTimes.com Soap Awards.

"I can't think of a more deserving winner – not only the longest-serving cast member in the soap's history, but a figure beloved by fans who, as the legendary Eric Pollard, has consistently delivered high drama, heartbreak and humour for 38 years. Congratulations, Chris."

Helen Daly, Associate Editor of Radio Times, added: "Chris Chittell is quite simply a star. He has brought life to Eric Pollard for 38 years, and as soap fans, we can't thank him enough for the years of love, laughter, and a lot of dramatic weddings!"

Chittell's first appearance on Emmerdale was in September 1986.

Aside from his wheeling-dealings, Pollard also famously married five women: Eileen Pollock (off-screen), Elizabeth Feldmann, Dee de la Cruz, Gloria Weaver and the love of his life, Val Lambert.

Val's death in 2015 left Pollard devastated.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.