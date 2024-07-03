Roper said: "The Dingles have been at the heart of our show for 30 years now and will continue to be so. And as many of you will know, of course, we lost Steve recently... So we're going to be marking Zak's passing, [the] iconic Zak Dingle character, in the coming months with a Dingle funeral.

"[It will be] so very difficult for a lot of people who work on the show and, obviously, for a lot of our viewers who have grown and loved Zak for many, many years. But it will be a hugely fitting tribute to such an iconic character coming up."

Halliwell passed away in December 2023, and last appeared on the soap in June of that year.

Steve Halliwell Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

At the time of his death, John Whiston, managing director of continuing drama and head of ITV in the north, said in a statement: "Steve Halliwell was one of those rare human beings who was as wonderful off screen as on.

"To millions of Emmerdale viewers, he was the brawny but crafty Dingle patriarch who led the clan with a strong fist and a warm heart. To everyone who worked on Emmerdale, he was a much-loved friend and colleague, the undoubted father of the show, but also its fun, mischievous uncle. We will miss him enormously."

Meanwhile, Halliwell's family said: "He went to sleep, peacefully with his loved ones around him. He was making us laugh to the end, the most amazing father and grandfather you could ever wish for, family was everything to him.

"We would like to thank the wonderful staff at St James Hospital and the Wheatfield Hospice for their love and kindness in his final days. He didn't want sadness, just to rejoice in a life well lived."

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

