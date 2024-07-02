The catch, for now, is that we have yet to find out just how John fits into the Sugdens – the family who were at the very heart of Emmerdale when the show debuted back in 1972.

John is billed as brooding, mysterious and full of secrets! The biggest question is, what relation is John to Victoria, and how will his presence affect her life?

Victoria is rather lonely without her family these days. ITV

As well as becoming deeply entwined with the rich history of the Sugdens, John will catch the eye of an unsuspecting villager, so expect lots of drama surrounding his arrival, and intriguing relationships!

As well as roles in Hollyoaks and theatre tour, The Girl on the Train, Farnworth previously starred in Coronation Street as Andy Carver, who lied that he was the long-lost son of Michael Rodwell (Les Dennis).

Andy's lies were eventually revealed, but he was genuinely remorseful and earned forgiveness. Andy's time on the cobbles was cut short when he was murdered by evil Pat Phelan (Connor McIntyre), but happily, we'll be seeing the actor in the Dales in August.

Speaking about his casting, Farnworth shared: "I am absolutely delighted to be joining the cast of Emmerdale. The show has such a rich history, and the Sugden family is integral to that.

"I’m looking forward to bringing my character to life and working with such a talented and dedicated team."

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw added: "We are thrilled to have an actor with Oliver's talent and presence join the Emmerdale family.

"The Sugdens have always been central to Emmerdale, and introducing a new member opens up exciting possibilities for future storylines. Mysterious John's arrival will no doubt create a stir in the village for Victoria and the wider community."

Victoria has been left all alone family-wise in recent years. Although adoptive niece Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) remains in the village, she's constantly embracing her Dingle roots; while Sarah's father Andy (Kelvin Fletcher) went on the run in 2016.

Victoria's half brother Robert (Ryan Hawley) was imprisoned for murder in 2019, while their stepmother Diane (Elizabeth Estensen) moved to Portugal in 2021.

So, could John be a secret brother of Vic's? Either way, it will certainly be interesting to unearth another branch of her dad Jack's (Clive Hornby) family tree.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.