In 2019, Robert was given a 14 year prison sentence for the murder of Lee Posner (Kris Mochrie), the man who raped Robert's half-sister Victoria (Isabel Hodgins). Rather than let his husband Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) wait for him, Robert divorced him to set him free, leaving Aaron heartbroken.

A few years later, Lee's mum Wendy (Susan Cookson) learned that her other son, Luke (Max Parker), had hit Lee in self-defence during an argument that took place the very same day Robert also attacked him.

Victoria and her friend, solicitor Ethan Anderson (Emile John), looked into whether this news might change things for Robert, but later heard that Robert wasn't pursuing the case.

While this made us wonder why the storyline was brought up again, only to be dismissed just as quickly, Robert hasn't been forgotten.

In the Woolpack, Victoria and Aaron were catching up over a drink, when Aaron snooped on her phone and discovered her secret relationship with Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant).

When Vic confided that Jacob needed to wait a while before revealing their romance to his loved ones, Aaron urged her to wait for Jacob if she thinks he's 'The One'.

"You sound like you're speaking from experience," Vic told him, as Aaron looked away and replied with a cryptic "maybe".

"Robert's doing okay," Victoria added, before Aaron reverted back to his grumpy persona and declared that he hadn't asked!

She added: "I know! But whilst we're talking about 'The One'..."

Aaron promptly changed the subject, but we can't help noting this is the first actual news we've heard of Robert in a long time.

Last year, Aaron had found love again with Italian boyfriend Marco – but he's come back to the Dales very much single and with a bitter, hardened attitude due to suppressed grief over late sister Liv (Isobel Steele).

But it's clear that Aaron can't forget his soulmate Robert, and we can only hope that one day the pair will be reunited. But for now, we'll have to make do with this brief, but welcome, mention of Robert.

Meanwhile, Aaron's fury with his mum, Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter), continues to cause chaos in the village. Will they ever make amends?

Anyone affected by Victoria's story can find support by visiting Rape Crisis, or calling our 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222.

