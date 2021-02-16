Emmerdale’s Robron named best soap couple of all time by fans

In the build-up to Valentine’s Day, we posed a question: just who is the best soap couple of all time?

We covered the six main soaps on the air, meaning that Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks, Home and Away and Neighbours all had couples thrown into the mix.

And while there were many pairings that we didn’t include, a great mix of current and classic couples were nominated after fans helped us put together the shortlist.

You voted in your thousands and there was one very clear winner that led the pack from day one and held onto that lead right until the final whistle: Emmerdale’s Robert Sugden and Aaron Livesy (Ryan Hawley and Danny Miller).

The pair topped the poll with a staggering 41 per cent of the vote.

One half of the couple has, of course, left the show, departing in 2019, but that has not stopped Emmerdale fans from holding onto what made them so special to watch and it is clear they still resonate with viewers even today.

The perhaps soon-to-be-married Ben Mitchell and Callum Highway (Max Bowden and Tony Clay) claimed the second spot with EastEnders fans coming out in force to give them 13 per cent of the vote.

And it was a classic couple in at third place as Coronation Street’s Jack and Vera Duckworth (Bill Tarmey and Liz Dawn) still have a special place in fans’ hearts. Rounding out the top five is another classic Corrie pairing in Stan and Hilda Ogden (Bernard Youens and Jean Alexander) in fourth place, while Neighbours’ golden couple Scott and Charlene Robinson (Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue) came in fifth place.

