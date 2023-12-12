Cathy (Gabrielle Dowling) and Heath Hope (Sebastian Dowling), and pal Angelica King (Rebecca Bakes) make a risky decision, and Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) and secret lover Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) come clean about their relationship.

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers for this festive fortnight.

7 Emmerdale spoilers for Christmas and New Year

1. Mack is missing after kidnap drama

Mackenzie Boyd tied and bound to a chair in Emmerdale. ITV

Inside a dark, gloomy factory, there's now no sign of Mack – only the chair he was once bound to. But where is he, and will he make it past Christmas alive?

2. Belle enlists help for a Christmas proposal

Belle gets down on one knee to propose to Tom as Leyla and Paddy watch on. ITV

Belle is given food for thought when Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) pushes her to give the proposal another go. But she's scuppered yet again when big brother Sam Dingle (James Hooton) drags her away for a birthday surprise.

With the help of Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi), Belle forms a new plan, and a blindfolded Tom is led onto an ice rink by Leyla. He's mesmerised when he sees that Belle has arranged a proposal with help from Torvill and Dean!

Belle is elated when Tom says 'Yes', and he gets his fanboy moment when Torvill and Dean skate over. Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) later congratulates Belle on her engagement, and Belle is surprised that Tom has already announced the news online. Will it be all smiles for the couple this New Year?

3. Tracy and Caleb caught in the act

Tracy and Caleb are shocked to be caught. ITV

Tracy and Caleb share a charged moment alone at Butler's Farm, where they are spending Christmas with the extended family. Later, as everyone leaves, Tracy stays behind to look after the kids.

Caleb offers to stay with her, and he and Tracy get the alone time they've been craving. But soon, Tracy and Caleb are caught in the act by someone. Who is it, and will they tell Tracy's husband Nate (Jurell Carter)?

4. Rhona makes a confession

Festivities are derailed for the Goskirk-Dingles. ITV

A picture perfect Christmas morning is spoiled when Marlon reaches breaking point with Gus Malcolm (Alan McKenna) and then storms off. Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) reminds Marlon that Gus is grieving, and Marlon is convinced to try and rescue the day.

Gus is taken aback by the incredible dinner Marlon has made, and Christmas is back on track as they all raise an emotional toast to loved ones.

But as 2024 arrives, Gus is absent and Rhona and Marlon are looking after baby Ivy. Rhona soon confirms Marlon's fears as she admits she has become attached to Ivy as her own baby.

Rhona pleads with Marlon to help make this work within their family, but will Marlon be able to give her what she needs?

5. Suni urges dad Amit to tell the truth

Will Amit confess? ITV

Amit is uneasy when Suni urges him to tell the truth about the day Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel) died. Viewers know that Amit was secretly present when his brother died, but will he tell Jai (Chris Bisson)?

Well, as Amit later tries to reconcile with Jai, Jai doesn't appreciate the effort. So has Amit come clean? And is there more to Rishi's death? Might Amit have actually pushed him?

6. Dangerous joyride for Cathy, Heath and Angel

Sebastian Dowling as Heath Hope and Gabrielle Dowling as Cathy Hope in Emmerdale. ITV

Heath and Cathy come up with a plan to get to a party in Hotten, and as the adults are occupied at the B&B, Cathy, Heath and Angel take a joy ride in Wendy Posner's (Susan Cookson) car.

Jimmy King (Nick Miles) is sent by Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) to find the kids to help serve at the B&B do, while in the car, Angel and Heath are busy flirting. The pair encourage the driving Cathy to speed up, while Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) is alarmed to find Wendy's car missing.

Bob gets the truth out of April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) about the kids taking the car, and he rushes to follow them to Hotton. As Nicola hears from Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) that the kids have gone joyriding, Heath's impatience at Cathy's driving speed builds.

A near miss with another car doesn't affect Cathy as she puts her foot down. Will they end up causing injury to someone, or worse?

7. Jacob and Victoria come clean

Victoria and Jacob in deep conversation about their secret in Emmerdale. ITV

A chat between Jacob and Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) leaves Gabby concerned that he has feelings for her. Gabby admires Dawn (Olivia Bromley) and Billy Fletcher's (Jay Kontzle) relationship, and admits her worry that Jacob likes her as more than a friend.

Gabby determines to set him straight, but then the penny drops that he wasn't talking about her. Gabby is stunned to realise that Jacob is in love with Victoria, and Jacob and Vic are apprehensive about telling Leyla and Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) the truth.

They arrange a meeting, and at the Woolpack, an eavesdropping Gail Loman (Rachael Gill-Davis) is shocked. Jacob and Vic reveal that David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) knew the truth and left because of them. How will their loved ones react?

