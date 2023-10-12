As he prepared to leave the Sharma household following a tense discussion with Suni, Amit was overcome with emotion upon seeing the spot at the bottom of the stairs in which his brother Rishi (Bhasker Patel) died in.

But how would Amit know specifically that's where his brother died?

Things became more intriguing when he let slip that he had previously been in Emmerdale, though he was reluctant to offer a time frame.

With Suni firmly on the case, and Amit definitely hiding something, did he kill his brother? Or was he merely just there when Rishi died of heart failure?

Either way, the Sharma family are in for a shock when Amit finally reveals whatever it is that's eating him up.

Emmerdale Producer Laura Shaw spoke of Amit's arrival not too long back at a recent press day attended by RadioTimes.com.

While there, Shaw teased darkness within Amit, which would "threaten the family".

She said: "We found out not so long ago that Rishi was actually not Jai's biological father, and actually Jai's father is Amit, who is Rishi's brother.

"What you'll see with him is quite a dark and complex character. Although Suni certainly wants him to stick around, is Amit hiding another secret that threatens the whole family?"

We'll have to wait to find out!

