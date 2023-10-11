Fate had other plans as a van crashed into the trio, sending the car upside down. When Mack escaped, he realised the car was dangerously close to toppling off the side of a cliff, and he could only save one of the women.

It was revealed that Mack instinctively grabbed Charity's hand, saving her life. But, as a montage of memories from her time with Mack played out, Chloe watched him make his choice before the car dropped from the cliff and she was thrown with it.

In shock, Mack and Charity thought that Chloe was dead - but as Charity heard a lullaby from one of baby Reuben's toys, the pair reached Chloe's side, where they realised she was in fact still alive.

Mack cradled her in his arms and she briefly regained consciousness for long enough to utter his name, while Mack could barely believe Chloe had survived as he assured her she would be okay.

But the odds weren't in her favour as he found another wound, with a shard of something sticking out of Chloe's stomach!

Charity flagged down the paramedics as an air ambulance arrived on the scene, and a medic eventually told Mack that they had stabilised Chloe - but she needed surgery as soon as possible. Mack couldn't cope with his guilt, knowing that he may have caused impending death for the mother of his child.

Charity comforted Mack by pointing out that he had to make a split second decision, but Mack replied that they both knew he had chosen Charity over Chloe. But will Chloe make it thorough her ordeal?

It's really not looking good, but the ITV soap is of course giving nothing away, so we'll just have to tune in again on Thursday.

