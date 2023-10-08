However, Rishi was keeping a big secret - Jai wasn't his son, he was actually his nephew.

Now, Emmerdale has confirmed the arrival of Amit, who will see his sons Suni and Jai, and he will be played by a familiar face to soap fans.

Anil Goutam will take on the role, and fans of EastEnders will recall his stint in Walford as Ranveer Gulati, who was famously killed by Ravi.

Speaking about Amit's arrival in the village, producer Laura Shaw told press including RadioTimes.com: "You're going to meet Anil Goutam, who plays Amit, a new character joining us as part of the Sharma family.

"We found out not so long ago that Rishi was actually not Jai's biological father, and actually Jai's father is Amit, who is Rishi's brother."

She continued: "What you'll see with him is quite a dark and complex character. Although Suni certainly wants him to stick around, is Amit hiding another secret that threatens the whole family?"

What will the impact of Amit's arrival have on Jai?

