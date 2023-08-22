Speaking of her exit, Hudson said: “I’ve had a wonderful time at Emmerdale and feel very lucky to have spent the last five years working alongside such a hardworking and talented team.

"I’m extremely proud of what we‘ve achieved both on and off screen, especially during the pandemic when we all pulled together to make sure we never went off air. As hard as it is to say goodbye to my fictional family of villagers, I can’t wait to have weekends back with my real family. But mostly, I can’t wait to be an Emmerdale viewer again and have no idea what’s coming next!”

ITV bosses have bid farewell to Hudson in a statement, commending her for Emmerdale's work during the pandemic and the storylines she brought to life, including Marlon's stroke, Faith's breast cancer and the soap's 50th birthday.

Huw Kennair-Jones, ITV Drama Commissioner, added: “Jane's tenure at Emmerdale has been exceptional. As well as consistently delivering brilliant stories brilliantly told, she oversaw Emmerdale being the first Soap to resume filming during the COVID-19 pandemic ensuring it kept on air, for which everyone at ITV will be eternally grateful. I'd personally like to thank her for everything she's done for the show over the last five years and wish her all the very best for the future.”

During Hudson's time at the helm, Emmerdale won an unprecedented number of awards, including BAFTAs and NTAs.

Managing Director for Continuing Drama, John Whiston, also thanked Hudson for “her unerring dedication to, and passion for, Emmerdale", adding: "During her time running the show it has gone from strength to strength, pushing the boundaries of continuing drama to another level with powerful storylines, breath-taking stunts and deeply affecting human drama."

