Dan watched from his house as Lloyd suffered a seizure, prompting him to approach a police officer and confess. When Lloyd later died in hospital, Dan's charge was escalated.

Thanks to that one blow to the head, Dan now faces years behind bars - but his friends have stood by him as they encouraged him to open up at Man Club.

Though terrified of prison, Dan then put his fears aside to enjoy one last day with his beloved Amelia and baby granddaughter Esther.

Surprising Amelia, Dan arranged to meet her and Esther on a nearby hillside, where he had decorated for an early celebration for both of his girls' birthdays. Dan presented her with a special photo album of Amelia's childhood up until this point, and the pair reminisced about the happy times.

Then Amelia challenged her dad to re-enact an old competition, and they had great fun rolling down the hill. For a short while, Amelia forgot about what was in store - until she suddenly broke down at the thought of losing Dan.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Later, Dan spent time bonding with his granddaughter, before insisting that he didn't want Amelia to bring Esther to visit him at the prison. Finally, it was time for them to discuss how Amelia is going to manage practically, as she's determined to stay in their home.

But with Dan and Amelia holding onto hope that he could serve as little as 18 months, how will this story end?

Is Dan leaving Emmerdale?

Liam Fox as Dan Spencer and Matt Sutton as Lloyd in Emmerdale. ITV

Tomorrow (Thursday 17th August), Dan looks out into the village he’s called home, certain that he won’t be seeing it again for a while.

At the Woolpack, the reality of his situation hits home as he says his goodbyes. In court, Dan’s solicitor relays that he should receive a short sentence.

But as Dan braces himself for the outcome, the knowledge that he’s responsible for a man’s death casts a shadow. And with the ITV soap keeping the outcome under wraps, it looks like we won't know whether Dan is leaving Emmerdale just yet.

More like this

There has been plenty of speculation, but are we about to say a final farewell to dependable Dan? You'll have to tune in at 7.30pm on ITV tomorrow to find out what will become of the character.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.