Elsewhere, Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) is fed up thanks to husband Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock), mum Mary (Louise Jameson) and pal Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt). Can her plan change things?

Lydia Dingle's (Karen Blick) bond with old friend Craig hurts her husband Sam (James Hooton), while family stress gets to Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) and Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker).

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers for 21st - 25th August 2023.

4 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Charity and Mack fall back into each other's arms

Mack and Charity in a state of undress in Emmerdale. ITV

While Chloe and Mack are relaxing into their new relationship, Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) is emotional when brother Mack asks her to be Reuben's godmother.

Chloe is thrilled when her sister Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jameson) and her fiancé Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) agree to be godparents too.

The couple eagerly await the christening, but when the venue falls through, Charity makes a genuine offer to host at The Woolpack. Chloe initially laughs this off, but before long, Mack arrives cap in hand to grovel for Charity's offer.

Yet as the pair end up in an emotional conversation, Mack and Charity soon fall into a passionate embrace. After the event, they're both embarrassed, and Mack rushes off as Charity is left alone to process their fling.

Mack feels guilty when Chloe is appreciative of his work towards the christening, but little does he know that Charity now hopes for a reunion with him. Why, Charity, why?!

Mack is preoccupied the following day, and Chloe is awkwardly trying to defuse the tension. Mack then shows up at Moira's to ask for some sisterly advice, and Moira reminds him he could risk losing Reuben if Chloe finds out about him and Charity.

Knowing he must make a decision, Mack feels the pressure, torn over his future. Charity confides in Chas (Lucy Pargeter) as the christening begins, but what will Mack do?

2. Rhona tries a tough approach on her struggling family

Louise Jameson as Mary, Zoe Henry as Rhona, Mark Charnock as Marlon and Dominic Brunt as Paddy in Emmerdale. ITV

Although Marlon is excited to be driving again, his nerves continue. Meanwhile, Mary is lying that she's back on the dating scene, when in reality her confidence is gone. Paddy discovers Mary sobbing in a field, having pretended to go on a date.

This makes Paddy late to meet Marlon as he comforts her, and he and Marlon end up in another argument. It's not long before Rhona feels the weight of having to support Marlon, Paddy and Mary, and she snaps, insisting that the following day they must all face their fears together.

The trio nervously await their 'Face Your Fears Day' with Rhona in charge, and she reveals what she's arranged for all of them. The group support each other and head off in trepidation, but will Rhona's tough love approach help Marlon, Paddy and Mary face up to what is daunting them?

3. Lydia's connection with Craig leaves Sam feeling neglected

Lydia introduces Craig to Samson. ITV

Sam and Lydia discuss Craig's latest reappearance, as Lydia decides to accept Craig's job offer. At the Hide, Craig and Lydia reconnect and are soon filling each other in on their lives since the children's home.

The pair fall back into their old easy rapport, and Lydia's stepson Samson (Sam Hall) is awe-struck and impressed when Craig drops Lydia home in his flash car. Samson hears that Craig's company made one of his favourite games, and he asks Lydia to get him some work experience.

When she asks, Craig is awkward, but later agrees and confirms Samson's work experience. But while Samson is delighted, Sam feels unimportant. Craig is introduced to Samson, and the pair head off to fix the guttering that Sam hadn't finished. With Sam feeling pushed out, will Lydia realise how he's feeling?

4. Charles and Manpreet at odds over separate dilemmas

Eddie Osei as Victor, Flo Wilson as Claudette and Kevin Mathurin as Charles in Emmerdale. ITV

The Andersons prepare for a visit from Victor's (Eddie Osei) probation officer at home, and Charles puts on a brave face as tensions between him and his father simmer. Victor irritates Charles by hamming up the theatrics in front of the probation officer, who seems to buy every word.

Charles is further annoyed to see mum Claudette (Flo Wilson) pandering to Victor, but Manpreet convinces him to keep the peace. Victor relishes in winding up Charles as he spends more and more time with Claudette, and Charles knows his dad has got his claws back in.

Charles confides in Manpreet, but they are interrupted by Jai (Chris Bisson), who has spotted Manpreet wearing a necklace that is a Sharma family heirloom his late father Rishi (Bhasker Patel) shouldn't have given her. Manpreet is torn when Jai asks for it back, as it's her only memory of Rishi.

Meanwhile, Charles is not impressed when Claudette asks him to keep away so she and Victor can have a romantic meal. When Jai later pleads with Manpreet to return the necklace, she is outraged when Charles doesn't take her side. Are the couple on the rocks, or is Victor the biggest problem here?

