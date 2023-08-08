Elsewhere, Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson) and son-in-law Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) face personal challenges, while Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) regrets planning a special ceremony.

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers for 14th - 18th August 2023.

5 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Bob suffers heart attack after punching Liam

Wendy looks on after Bob punches Liam in Emmerdale, ITV

Bob is still simmering over partner Wendy Posner's (Susan Cookson) affair with Liam, and Liam is stunned when she arrives at his place to hand in her notice of resignation for the surgery. Wendy is grateful for his understanding, as she remains keen to repair her relationship with Bob.

Grumpy Bob, meanwhile, has another run-in with young Archie and his football outside the B&B, and Bob launches the football into the air. He's distracted when he spots Wendy and Liam leaving Liam's cottage together, and he sees red - assuming the affair is still going on.

Bob then punches Liam in the face, and as the villagers try and calm Bob, he ignores them and lobs the ball at Liam. But soon there's panic as Bob suffers a heart attack, and he's taken away in an ambulance. Wendy and Liam feel terrible and the blame game begins, but, thankfully, there's relief for Wendy when Bob wakes in hospital.

Bob is emotional as he recalls his heart attack, while Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) musters her strength to encourage Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) not to blame Wendy and to focus on Bob's health.

In hospital, Liam tentatively apologises to Bob for the affair. Will Bob forgive him? And is there a sense that he's not being honest about everything?

2. Lydia shaken by a blast from the past

Lydia is shocked to see someone from her past. ITV

Sam Dingle (James Hooton) finds an old dollhouse in a skip and brings it home for granddaughter Esther's birthday. The dollhouse reminds Lydia of the one she had in the children's home, and the couple work on it together as Lydia talks about her past and her son Toby.

Despite all that's going on with Dan Spencer (Liam Fox), the Dingles celebrate Sam's birthday, while Lydia asks Kim Tate (Claire King) for more hours and is rejected. Lydia wants to get a second job as she worries about her family's finances, and she announces she's heading to the Hide's recruitment fair.

Sam's not happy, and Lydia is awkward around Kim. Then, Lydia is utterly shaken to bump into a man from her past. Craig is delighted to find her again, having not seen Lydia since the children's home. But is he a friendly face or not?

3. Mary tries to move on after recent events

Louise Jameson as Mary and Zoe Henry as Rhona in Emmerdale. ITV

Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) encourages mum Mary to get back on the dating scene, but Mary is hesitant after her ordeal at the hands of con-woman Faye (Jane Gurnett). Still, Mary puts on a brave face and prepares herself for Faye's trial.

Having attended the trial, Mary tries to prove she's moved on by nonchalantly claiming she has a date already. Rhona and Marlon are impressed, but Mary is cagey. Is she putting on a front?

4. Marlon's new milestone?

Marlon prepares to drive for the first time since his stroke. ITV

Marlon is nervous about collecting his specially adapted car; but after a grilling from Mary and his wife Rhona, a worried Marlon agrees to try getting back behind the wheel for the first time since his stroke last year. Although anxious, can Marlon meet this new milestone as he continues his road to recovery?

5. Chloe's christening woes

Lawrence Robb as Mack and Jessie Elland as Chloe in Emmerdale. ITV

Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) is surprised to hear that girlfriend Chloe is planning a christening for their son Reuben. But, worried about not finding godparents, Chloe is soon upset and cancels.

Later, concerned about being the subject of village gossip, Chloe decides to hold the event after all, and Mack assures her that their little family is all they need. But is life ever really that simple in soap land? Of course not!

Emmerdale worked with the Stroke Association on Marlon's storyline. Visit its website for more information and guidance.

