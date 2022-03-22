Is Marlon Dingle leaving Emmerdale? Stroke storyline explained

What made the scenes even more devastating was that they came shortly after Marlon became engaged to partner Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) in a sweet double proposal. Realising he had left Rhona's engagement ring at home, a giddy Marlon literally skipped down the road to get it.

It was upon arriving at the cottage that his life changed forever, with Marlon just having enough time to spot his face drooping in the mirror before he collapsed. He was found by terrified daughter April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan), who called an ambulance. Rhona then arrived, stunned over how quickly the family's world had been turned upside down. There were moving, emotional performances all-round, with more on the way as the week continues.

While we wait for the next instalment of Emmerdale, you may be wondering what Marlon's fate will be and what the future holds for the iconic character. Here's all you need to know about the storyline going forward.

Is Marlon Dingle leaving Emmerdale?

Emmerdale: Marlon suffers a stroke (ITV) ITV

The short answer is: no, he won't be leaving the show. So if you were concerned about losing your favourite character, worry no more.

Marlon may have suffered a traumatic and debilitating stroke, but this hasn't been designed to pave the way for an exit. Instead, Emmerdale aims to raise awareness of the illness, including how to spot the warning signs of a stroke and deliver hope for recovery. The show has been working closely with the Stroke Association to ensure a realistic portrayal that reflects true-to-life experiences.

Chief Executive of the charity, Juliet Bouverie OBE, recently told Radio Times.com and other press: "It is very sudden, and it is very frightening, but there are things that the public can do both to recognise stroke symptoms but also to recover afterwards. So hopefully [from this storyline] there's a message of hope as well about stroke."

What happens next in Marlon Dingle's stroke storyline?

Beyond the operation Marlon will undergo this week, you can expect a long-term focus on his recovery. Actor Mark Charnock recently revealed: "He has a thrombectomy, and they drag the clot out, but of course, it's only the beginning of the story really."

"[The surgery] helps with his facial drooping in the first instance, but he's still got a very long journey about learning how to move and to speak and do all that stuff again."

Speaking more about the physical consequences of Marlon's stroke, Charnock added: "It's all down his right side, and it's his arm, his leg, his mouth are all quite badly affected. He's got aphasia, which affects his speech and being able to express himself properly.

"Words, in the first few episodes, he just can't get to at all; but he often makes mistakes with words. He can see what he wants to say often, but can't express it."Charnock explains that his alter ego struggles further with the loss of his independence, as he must rely on Rhona and others around him to care for him. "He's devastated, his life really is all about being able to use his hands. It's everything to him, his dexterity is everything, and all that's taken away. It's just like the rug's been pulled from under every aspect of his life. He's crushed by it."

Emmerdale: Marlon (right) struggles after his stroke but is supported by Rhona

The star also explains how Marlon's usual characteristics become lost after the stroke - so viewers can expect to see this reflected in the aftermath. "It's a mountain to climb. For Marlon, I think in particular, because he's such a mouthy character and physically expressive person, it's reducing him down to his eyes, really, is how he expresses himself in the first few days and weeks."

But the actor is also is keen to highlight that this storyline will have its lighter, more positive moments. "There’s some comedy in it too you know, there’s some fun to be had in it. There’s some lovely scenes with Paddy for example that are really funny, really well written, funny scenes in the hospital quite early on that hopefully will show that it’s not all like this gloom and depression.

"There’s also a great deal of hope that things can only get better from where they are. There’s positivity to be had from it too, so hopefully apart from it being distressing, apart from it being traumatic for the characters, also it will inspire them to get their lives back."

Keep watching Emmerdale as we follow Marlon's story in the coming weeks and months.

You can access further information about recognising the signs of a Stroke by visiting the Stroke Association website.

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Soaps hub.