The couple will seal their engagement in heartwarming scenes, before Marlon heads home and collapses while alone. He is found by daughter April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan), who calls an ambulance.

Rhona Goskirk is about to have her world turned upside down when partner Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) suffers a stroke in next week's Emmerdale .

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press about her new storyline, actor Zoë Henry reveals that Rhona feels "helpless" over Marlon's ordeal.

"I think [her reaction is] helpless, actually," Henry says, referring to a moment where Marlon is unable to talk at the hospital and a distressed Rhona runs from the room. "Knowing that she can't really do anything to make things any better. It's awful no matter who it is, seeing somebody struggling to manage, and that's exactly what she's seeing in that moment."

Rhona will quickly take on the role of Marlon's carer, as the right side of his body is affected by the stroke. Marlon will also suffer from Aphasia, losing his speech as he struggles to communicate. Emmerdale is liaising with the Stroke Association, who has been instrumental in helping the ITV soap tell this story.

Discussing how her alter ego feels about the situation, the actor says Rhona battles with her doubts. "I think she wrestles with ‘can I do this? Am I up to this, do I want to do this?’ which is quite a guilty thing for her to admit.

"There’s a lot to think about, there’s the fact that she’s had to adapt her home, to effectively turn it into a hospital ward for a time, with all the stuff that Marlon needs to be existing at home and not in a hospital any more. But also trying to run her business still – and be a mother, and [Rhona's] own mother has arrived as well, so there’s a lot going on there."

Henry adds that while she isn't sure what the future holds, Rhona should be entitled to further support in order to help Marlon. But as it stands, she is pushing herself to do it all. "Currently she’s battling it on her own and trying to do everything and be 50 people at once which is an impossibility.

"It’s new ground, and every day brings a new challenge and a new hurdle, she’s just trying to keep her head above water. I don’t think it’s going to be easy for her at all. Whether she manages to stick at it is anyone’s guess. And you don’t, why would you until you’re confronted with having to deal with it? So there’s all of that sort of stuff to go through as well, your relationship changes gear."

Asked how the illness changes the dynamic between Marlon and Rhona, Henry says: "We shot some stuff recently where, while he’s still in hospital she comes back in and he’s on the commode, and that’s a whole world of embarrassment and pain that neither of them I think had considered."

The actor concludes that part of the ongoing journey will include Rhona's experience as a carer, alongside Marlon's recovery: "It’s happened with lightning speed, she’s gone from being partner to carer overnight and I think it’ll be an interesting journey for her in terms of how she manages that, and if she can do it.

“It’s an ongoing situation, as quickly as it arrives it’s not going to disappear as quickly, this is potentially years of ‘how do we manage this?’"

You can find more information about stroke symptoms, as well as advice and support by visiting the Stroke Association website.

