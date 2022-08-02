On the day of their joint proposal, Marlon suffered from a devastating stroke, meaning it was up in the air whether he'd make his wedding day.

There's a big day for Marlon Dingle (played by Mark Charnock) and Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) as the pair prepare for their upcoming nuptials on Emmerdale.

But it’s a happier time for the pair as they prepare commit to lifelong vows in a touching episode.

On top of the wedding, the special episode also tackles elements surrounding Faith's (Sally Dexter) cancer diagnosis, Priya’s (Fiona Wade) body confidence issues and Chas’ (Lucy Pargeter) affair with dangerous Al Chapman (Michael Wildman).

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com at a recent visit to Emmerdale, Charnock and Henry spoke about the emotions surrounding their characters’ happy day.

“I think the script was brilliantly written and he emotion came naturally for us when it was needed,” Henry said, of the tear-jerking moments of the episode.

Charnock added: “It was quite an intense atmosphere as there’s intense storylines all over. I found it relentlessly moving all the way through with the Faith stuff that’s incredible and the Priya storyline too. It was very easy to get there.”

One of the standout moments of the episode comes from Marlon working hard to walk down the aisle - a moment Rhona and fans didn't expect.

Marlon walks down the aisle in Emmerdale (ITV)

Speaking about the touching scene, Charnock said he had an advisor on set who helped him with what stage of recovery he would be at in his journey.

“She’s really helpful,” he admitted. “She’s quite strict as well, especially with the walk down the aisle. She kept saying, 'no, do it again', and that was brilliant. When I came out, she said I’d done it brilliantly so that’s perfect.”

