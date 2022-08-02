There's wedding drama on the way in Emmerdale as Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) is faced with another hospital dash on the eve of tying the knot with Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry). Will it be happily ever after for the couple?

And as the festivities get underway, Priya Kotecha (Fiona Wade) reaches a milestone in her recovery. Elsewhere, Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) finds out some fresh information concerning Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough).

Here's all you need to know about Emmerdale from 8th - 12th August 2022.

6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week

1. Marlon's medical emergency comes at the worst time

Marlon ends up being rushed back to hospital on the eve of his wedding (ITV) ITV

After the last stag party led to an exhausted Marlon falling asleep, best mate Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) organises another last minute do. But when Marlon - who is intent on walking down the aisle following his progress after a severe stroke - tries to get to his feet, his legs buckle. having fallen to the ground, Marlon agrees that he should get checked over at the hospital; but he insists to Paddy that he doesn't want an ambulance, and he doesn't want to spoil bride-to-be Rhona's night.

Marlon is devastated when the doctor tells him he must stay in overnight as his blood pressure is very high. With Rhona still in the dark, will she find out about the groom's medical emergency? Poor Marlon - this is one more setback he really didn't need at this crucial time!

2. Marlon and Rhona's wedding day arrives

Rhona awaits Marlon's arrival at the church (ITV) ITV

As the big day arrives, Rhona is ecstatic. But at the hospital, Marlon hears that his blood pressure readings are still too high for him to be discharged. Paddy tries to keep Marlon calm, but that task is easier said than done when it comes to these two and their penchant to panic! So naturally, both men are soon equally stressed out.

As Rhona's mum Mary (Louise Jameson) and pal Vanessa try to delay Rhona's arrival at the church, their attempts fail as Rhona realises something is wrong. Vanessa hopes that Marlon will still be able to make it as she reassures the bride; and outside, Priya is relieved to see Paddy whizzing a determined Marlon towards the church. Just as Rhona declares that something must have happened to Marlon, he sails through in his pimped up wheelchair! It's an emotional day all round as Marlon and Rhona finally exchange vows. Is that all the drama out of the way? We just want some joy for these two long-suffering characters.

3. Devious Kit fools Gabby and Laurel

Laurel catches Kit with Gabby! (ITV) ITV

Gabby has been diving into online dating recently, but she's soon ready to quit. That is, until an attractive man named 'Chris' appears on her app. But Gabby's date is already known to viewers - it's Kit, Marlon's physiotherapist who has already charmed Laurel. Gabby is flustered the morning after their meeting as Laurel arrives at Home Farm, rushing her out of the door as an oblivious Kit comes downstairs.

Later, Kit is casual as he juggles relationships with both Laurel and Gabby! Laurel suggests a double date with their new beaus to Gabby, but when they're alone, Kit manages to persuade Laurel to stay in as he offers to cook. Slyly, he messages Gabby to apologise for his lateness; and Kit soon considers his options when Laurel tries to seduce him. Gabby, meanwhile, seems smitten as she rushes to reply to Kit's text. At Home Farm, Kit enjoys his second dinner date of the day, and as he and Gabby kiss and head upstairs, Laurel arrives. What will happen when she finds out that her new man is also Gabby's?

4. Priya bravely bares her scars for the first time

Priya takes a big step (ITV) ITV

As the wedding reception gets underway, Priya goes through with the deal she made with Marlon. The pair bonded when a distressed Priya struggled with seeing a photo of her from before she sustained burns last year. Marlon identified with her turmoil and as they put the world to rights, he invited her to his nuptials, asking her to attend with her scars proudly on display.

And Priya does just that, taking off her jacket to dance confidently at the party. As she takes this brave new step, will Priya go from strength to strength? It's been a long road as she learned to accept herself after the terrible actions of Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu), who caused Priya's pain. Let's hope she's due some contentment at last.

5. Manpreet hears a secret

Manpreet overhears Marcus as he reveals a secret (ITV) ITV

Ever since Charles (Kevin Mathurin) and Ethan Anderson (Emile John) found Naomi (Karene Peter), the daughter and sister they never knew about, things have been complicated. Charles couldn't help feeling hurt when he learned that Ethan had been in touch with Naomi, while the young woman had yet to reach out to him.

And next week, Charles' partner Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) overhears Ethan's boyfriend Marcus Dean (Darcy Grey) on the phone, when he unwittingly reveals that Ethan is meeting up with his sister. Will she dig for more information, and how will Charles react if he finds out? Is there any hope for Charles and Naomi to form a bond of their own?

6. Vanessa makes a new discovery about Suzy

Vanessa reaches out to Suzy (ITV) ITV

After the most recent drugs drama, Suzy began to worry that she was on the verge of losing new love Vanessa for the second time. But next week, Vanessa will learn some fresh details which leads her to reach out to Suzy. What does she discover, and will it strengthen their relationship? Suzy seems like a genuine person, despite having got in too deep with certain situations! So perhaps things are on the up for her?

