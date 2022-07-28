In tonight's episode (Thursday 28th July), Mack finally found out that Charity is pregnant with his child, but it's not a happy moment for the couple as he also found out that Charity wanted to terminate the pregnancy.

There are testing times ahead for Mackenzie "Mack" Boyd (played by Lawrence Robb) and Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) when he discovers she had been keeping a big secret from him.

"He's blindsided," Robb told press including RadioTimes.com. "Initially, it's Amelia they're talking about being pregnant, so he's focusing a lot on that, and focusing a lot on getting Noah out of prison.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"He's blindsided initially and I don't think he ever does say this, but he never thought that he would be a dad. When he finds out, he actually starts to quite like the idea, but yeah, it changes quite quickly. "

The actor continued to explain that because Mack wasn't involved in the process from the off, he is hurt by Charity's decision to abort their baby.

"There's certain gritty stuff coming that will definitely test them both," Robb admits. "I hope they can move past that and I hope they can build on it because working with Emma is great! And people have come to terms with Mack and Charity!"

Will they decide to keep the baby? And will this be the making or the breaking of them as a couple?

Emmerdale fans will find out in tomorrow's episode what the pair decide to do.

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.