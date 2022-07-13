Has Suzy left Emmerdale for good?

The newcomer had previously settled into the village rather well, embarking on a promising romance with Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) and joining the team at Take A Vow as a wedding and events planner.

But Suzy's connection with colleague Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi), which saw the pair taking cocaine together, led to a shocking development as Suzy confided a secret. Suzy used to work with Holly Barton, the late daughter of Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb).

Upon learning that Holly had died from a heroin overdose, Suzy realised that she gave Holly cash for coke on the same night of her death. When Holly bought the stronger stuff, Suzy raged at her and disowned her, unaware Holly was an addict.

And this week, as Take A Vow collaborated on a showcase in the Dales, a photo of Holly in her final few hours appeared in the slideshow, showing her celebrating at a wedding. Moira was stunned and quizzed Suzy; but it was Vanessa who got to the truth as Suzy revealed everything to her. She begged Vanessa to stay silent, but Vanessa knew Moira's pain and made sure she heard the truth.

Leyla was left relieved tonight when, as everyone fumed over Suzy's deceit, Suzy didn't reveal her drugs shame – even as she was forced to admit that the drugs found in the office were hers and not Jai Sharma's (Chris Bisson).

Despite her pleas, Vanessa told Suzy in no uncertain terms that they were over. Suzy picked up her things from the office and shamed Leyla for not standing by her; but was further hurt when Leyla publicly expressed her disgust for Suzy to save face. Suzy branded Leyla an addict, pointing out that she had changed and she was at least glad she would no longer be around to witness Leyla's descent into drugs.

But is Suzy really gone for good? We delve into this and ponder that very question below.

Will Suzy Merton return to Emmerdale?

Leyla, Suzy and Vanessa in Emerdale

Emmerdale hasn't announced anything to suggest that this is the last we will see of Suzy – so she could easily be back. She declared her love to Vanessa before walking away, so surely she will want to fight for their relationship? Will Vanessa give her a second chance after some time has passed?

Of course, there's also Moira and her family to consider. Although Moira has accepted the fact that Holly made her own choices on that fateful day, Suzy may always be that reminder of what led to her daughter's devastating fate.

Still, despite her lies, it's obvious that Suzy is a good person and there was no malice intended. Given soapland's unflinching ability to redeem even the most violent of characters, we'd say Suzy deserves an opportunity to prove herself! And remember, a guilty Leyla did vow to send work her way, so she may have more than one reason to return.

Star Edinborough has been a popular addition to the cast, so let's hope this isn't the last we'll see of Suzy!

