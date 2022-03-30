It all started when Vanessa told Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) about her recent near-kiss with ex-fiancée Charity (Emma Atkins).

Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) had a brief encounter with a stranger in tonight's Emmerdale (30th March) during an already chaotic day for the village vet.

After swearing her pal to secrecy, Paddy did the inevitable - spilling the beans to Moira (Natalie J Robb) who was already seething over Charity's treatment of her now-absent brother Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb).

When Moira confronted Vanessa over the situation, she assured her that there was nothing going on between her and Charity - much to the disappointment of fans who would love nothing more than to see the former couple reunite!

Vanessa was then left fuming over Paddy's faux pas, and was distracted as she hopped in her car and pulled away. So much so that she completely missed the fact that a woman was walking nearby with a box in her hands.

Of course, Vanessa's lack of care while driving away meant she caused yet more drama - although typically, she blamed the stranger for not looking where she was going.

The woman wasn't happy when the cake she was carrying was upended and totally ruined, and she congratulated Vanessa on spoiling the gender reveal party she was heading to.

As the newcomer walked away, she informed an annoyed Vanessa that it was up to her to clean up the mess!

We know this isn't the last we will see of Vanessa's new acquaintance, as she is set to bump into her again next week.

Suzy is played by Martelle Edinborough, and it looks like she will make quite the second impression on Vanessa.

Does this mean she is ready to move on from Charity once and for all? Could Vanessa's unexpected encounter be the start of something exciting for her?

