Fans were thrilled when the pair very nearly kissed, but Vanessa pulled away and rushed off. This came after a very public food fight between Charity and cousin Chas (Lucy Pargeter), after which Charity was left feeling miserable and alone. Sure, her ex only meant to act as a friend, but the brief moment proved that their chemistry was still very much alive.

Former Emmerdale couple Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) and Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) recently shared a tender moment as Vanessa comforted Charity after the disastrous Woolpack opening.

In upcoming scenes, Vanessa downplays the moment in question, but the tension is clearly still sizzling between them and Charity is left feeling there is still hope for them yet.

Of course, we can't forget that she has also been in a relationship with Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb), the same man Charity kissed when she was engaged to Vanessa back in 2020. Awkward!

Following their latest row, Mack takes advice from Vanessa, oblivious to recent events. He makes a grand gesture to Charity, wanting to move in with her – but Charity is struggling to forget about Vanessa.

When she hesitates over committing to Mack, he threatens to leave the village. Charity is later shocked to realise he meant what he said, and that Mack is planning to head back to Scotland.

The next day, Paddy (Dominic Brunt) notices that Vanessa and Charity can't keep their eyes off each other. We can't deny, it all sounds promising – but life is never that simple for our favourite soap characters.

So what will Charity do next? Will she decide to work on things with Mack, or let him go knowing her heart lies elsewhere? That might very well depend on Vanessa's stance on their current situation.

Vanessa is clearly still in love with her old flame, but after everything Charity previously put her through, will she be willing to give their relationship another try? Remember, Vanessa was recovering from cancer when she discovered Charity's betrayal, so there's a lot to overcome and rebuild.

Will Vanessa act on her feelings, or instead make it crystal clear that there's no going back?

One thing is certain – the 'Vanity' spark is still going strong, and viewers will be hoping love can conquer all for Charity and Vanessa.

