The ITV soap has revealed plans for a week-long event from Monday 7th March when the show's start time moves from 7pm to 7:30pm permanently.

There's set to be a fiery clash in Emmerdale village as Charity (played by Emma Atkins) and Chas (Lucy Pargeter) go to war!

To celebrate a new chapter for the soap, the warring landladies will bring about havoc in the Yorkshire village.

Charity and Chas do their best to sabotage each other's events, but all hell breaks loose when they finally come face-to-face.

With family loyalty meaning very little to them at this point, will they both emerge unscathed? And can their once-tight bond ever be repaired?

Elsewhere in the village, there's a fresh bombshell for Mandy (Lisa Riley) when she learns her son Vinny (Bradley Johnson) has married his sweetheart Liv (Isobel Steele) in secret.

Guilt-ridden Vinny will struggle to make Mandy see their point of view – is there trouble in paradise already for the newlyweds?

And while murderous Meena (Paige Sandhu) may be in custody, there's no let up for suffering sister Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker).

Desperate for her sibling to confess to her crimes, Manpreet bites the bullet and pays her sister a visit – but what has Meena got up her sleeve?

Finally, Rhona (Zoe Henry) gets a surprise visit from her mother, Mary (Louise Jameson), but with their relationship fraught, can they repair their broken bond?

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.