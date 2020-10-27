Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 2nd - 6th November 2020.

Charity and Vanessa - over for good?

If you've had enough of settled-and-happy Charity and are missing spiralling-and-self-destructive Charity, this is the week you've been waiting for. Ashamed of her paranoia-induced behaviour that led to a kiss with a stranger that's caused the possible collapse of her relationship with Vanessa, Charity is full of regret and hits the bottle.

Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh), of course, sides with her big sister and refuses to indulge Charity's remorseful explanations, insisting she brought this almighty mess on herself. Well, she has got a point. Charity asks if she can take 'Ness's son Johnny to visit, in the hope it'll remind the absent vet how much she's got to lose if their romance ends. Sadly, Tracy shoots down Charity's hopes of reconciliation with a shock revelation, leaving the landlady sobbing into her Sauvignon Blanc. RIP #Vanity?

Moira and Mackenzie confront the past

Mucky Moira's estranged brother, moody Mackenzie, has unlocked painful memories for the feisty farmer that she wasn't prepared to face. Deciding it's high time her sibling heard her side of a very dark story (no, we still don't know what that refers to), it's a difficult conversation that doesn't appear to bring any closure. So Moira is forced into making a long-overdue apology - but who to?

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) goes into protective mode for his ex and warns Mac to stop upsetting his sister and do one. Does he ask him politely, or threaten to put him in a coffin if he doesn't do as he says? What do you think?

Cain threatens Jamie

The threats come thick and fast from Cain this week, as he also confronts Dingle nemesis Jamie at Home Farm to put the frighteners on him after he's mean to cleaner Lydia Dingle (Karen Black). Bringing Lydia's hubby Sam Dingle (James Hooton) as back-up is probably not necessary, or at all helpful, but the boys are soon warning the toxic Tate (several brandys down by the time they visit) they will have their revenge on him for the chaos he's caused for the clan.

Unpopular as ever, Jamie also gets a visit from the aforementioned Mac, who breaks into Home Farm armed with a crowbar. He's stopped from whatever he was planning to do by Cain and Sam's arrival, and as he eavesdrops on the conversation and clocks the beef between the Tates and the Dingles his interest is piqued. Mac picks a side in the familial feud, and you'll be surprised which one it is…

Paddy dumps Chas for Mandy?

Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) is surprised to see Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) back in the village after she went off to Scotland declaring she needed some distance - and more than the regulation one metre plus. Her dalliance with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) exposed her general dissatisfaction with her life, and the cursed couple's future is not exactly looking bright.

Needing to take the edge off before confronting Chas to ask why she didn't tell him she was home, Pads finds a drinking buddy in Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) and the pair end up properly pie-eyed. Chas decides to talk things through with Paddy, only to learn from Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) that her fella is with his flirtatious old flame, most likely drunk and feeling sorry for himself. Has Chas unwittingly orchestrated a surprise romantic reunion between Paddy and Mandy?

Elsewhere in Emmerdale

Noble Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) has stepped up by taking the blame for the hit and run, in order to protect his troubled auntie (we think that's how they're related, Dingle lineage is always hard to figure out) Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper). This week he receives a call with a date for his plea - could prison be just days away for the dad-to-be?

She's meddled, messed and manipulated to get BFF Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) all to herself, yet no one seems to be noticing Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) is a one-woman wave of weirdness. As the twisted teen makes an admission to Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson), will he realise the depths of her unhealthy obsession with his on/off girlfriend?

