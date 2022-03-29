Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) enjoys an unexpected encounter and Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) distracts himself in the wrong way. Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) uses Belle Dingle's (Eden Taylor Draper) skills for his own gain - has she learned nothing of his shady ways?

There's nerves and excitement in equal measure as Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) and Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) prepare for the latter's trial in very different ways. Meanwhile, Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) is rocked by a massive bombshell.

Here's what you can expect from Emmerdale between 4th - 8th April 2022.

Meena's excitement grows

Emmerdale's Meena (ITV)

As it draws closer, Meena is excited and ready for all eyes to be on her at her murder trial. She has managed to get a prison officer onside after flirting with him, and when he slips her a chocolate bar and a newspaper she is thrilled to find she's on the front cover.

The killer is determined to destroy sister Manpreet on the stand, and looks forward to seeing her again. With Meena convinced she can pull off a winning performance and walk free, will her latest game work or is time finally up for the manipulative murderer?

Manpreet prepares to testify

Emmmerdale: Manpreet and Ethan talk (ITV)

Meanwhile, having changed her mind and decided to testify after all, Manpreet accepts Ethan Anderson's (Emile John) offer of help to prepare for court. She later confides in Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson), and the two discuss their feelings about taking the stand the following week.

With the support of her friends and loved ones, can a tormented Manpreet face her sinister sibling and make her pay for all her despicable crimes - or will Meena be able to break Manpreet and fool the jury completely?

Nate's fling

Emmerdale: Nate and Chloe talk (ITV)

A lonely Nate has been busy day-drinking with Ryan Stocks (James Moore) as a distraction from missing daughter Frankie. Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) is concerned for him, and Nate later ends up spending the night with Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland). But he regrets this when she clearly wants more, while Nate is dismissive.

The rejection leads to Chloe giving Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) a chance after their messy split, but Noah's devious streak is still apparent. Nate, meanwhile, is worried his fling will come to light and continues to brutally reject Chloe's advances. What's next for Nate, and is Noah heading down a very dark path?

Gabby's shocking discovery

Emmerdale's Gabby (ITV)

As Gabby prepares for baby Thomas's christening, she is angered when Kim Tate (Claire King) tries to change the date because granddaughter Millie is too ill to come. When they resolve their differences, Gabby secretly leaves to fetch a surprise. But what is it?

The special day finally arrives for her son, and Gabby shares a heartfelt moment with Laurel and Arthur. But she is soon left stunned by a discovery. Just what has she found out, and what consequences will this have for the characters involved?

Vanessa's new love?

Emmerdale: Vanessa and Suzy flirt (ITV)

Vanessa recently met Suzy (Martelle Edinborough) whose cake she inadvertently ruined! Next week the pair bump into each other once again, and it seems Vanessa is ready and willing to move on in her love life.

She and Suzy flirt up a storm, and she is pleased when they go on to arrange a dinner date. Will everything go to plan, and is Vanessa really over her ex Charity Dingle? Fans will be hoping that the former power couple can still find their way back to each other - but with Charity and Mack Boyd (Lawrence Robb) now back together it looks like Vanessa is happy to have some new romance of her own.

Al schemes... again!

Emmerdale: Belle and Al talk (ITV)

As Belle dwells on her dissatisfaction working at the B&B, Al appears impressed with her determination to improve her career prospects.

But with Al receiving one more of many job rejections, he has a new ulterior motive as she listens to her ambitious ideas and plans to pass them off as his own. Watch out, Belle, or he'll soon be stitching up yet another Dingle!

