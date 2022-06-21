When dodgy dealer Jason (Parry Glasspool) arrived at the Take A Vow office, Leyla was stunned and unnerved that he had found her so easily.

Jason tried to persuade her to sell cocaine through her business, and she refused. She also tried to resist buying from him, as she declared she was having a break from drugs; but the temptation proved too great and she eventually made the transaction. Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough) soon arrived, and Leyla quickly covered before she could guess what was going on.

Later, hoping to make up for getting too drunk on her wedding anniversary the night before, Leyla met her family, including her husband Liam (Jonny McPherson), her son Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) and his adoptive dad David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) at the HOP for a meal. This was also a celebration of her successful magazine interview.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

While David panicked over the menu amid his growing money worries, Leyla splashed the cash as she insisted on paying for everything. She also kept the prosecco flowing, and a nearby Suzy noticed her extravagant behaviour as Leyla loudly made a toast.

As Leyla later emerged from a toilet break, Suzy approached her, pointing out the residue of cocaine beneath her nose. Suzy reminded her that she had pledged to quit drugs, but Leyla was adamant that she didn't rely on the coke and could stop using it any time she wanted.

Leyla Cavanagh in Emmerdale ITV

She insisted she was firmly in control, before dismissing Suzy to head back to the table where her oblivious loved ones were waiting. Chirpily suggesting they ordered another bottle of bubbly, Leyla bounced around in a party mood with no awareness of the slippery slope she was heading down.

How much longer can Leyla keep up her double life before her dangerous habit is exposed?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.