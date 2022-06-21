Mary (Louise Jameson) annoys daughter Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry), while Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) and Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) are at cross purposes. Elsewhere, there's another parental clash as Ethan (Emile John) grows frustrated with Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin).

There's a heartbreaking time ahead for one villager in the Dales next week, as Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) lives in fear after her attack. And an altercation between Nicola and David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden), leads to the latter trying to solve his money woes. Chas (Lucy Pargeter) worries for mum Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter), but also has her eye on Al Chapman (Michael Wildman).

Here's what's coming up in Emmerdale from 27th June - 1st July 2022.

1. Nicola takes desperate action

Nicola struggles with the trauma of her attack (ITV)

Since she was mugged by a group of teenage girls, poor Nicola has been suffering with trauma. She is shaken by a knock at the door and a looming shadow. Although she's relieved to find it's only sister Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles), Nicola continues to hide her torment. When Bernice suggests they work on a council pitch together, Nicola is thrown - and when she leaves, Nicola feels like a prisoner in her own home, too afraid to walk out the door.

After trying to get dad Rodney (Patrick Mower) to stay, Nicola begs Bernice to come over to go over their presentation; desperate not to be alone. But later, as the only one available to pick up the kids from school, Nicola panics. In the car, she slams on the accelerator and accidentally crashes into David's van. An angry David confronts her, demanding the insurance details, but she rushes inside and bolts the door. Nicola then decides to keep young Carl home with her, exaggerating his illness.

In the midst of a panic attack, she is snapped out of it by Carl, who grabs her phone and goes outside. With Nicola terrified over leaving the house, she hears girls laughing and reacts by hitting someone over the head. Who is it, and will Nicola be able to heal from her ordeal?

2. Sparks fly between Chas and Al

Chas kisses Al...again. (ITV)

Feeling like her life is spiralling out of control, Chas seeks comfort from Al yet again. They share another passionate kiss, and Chas suggests booking a hotel room. Distracted by unwell mum Faith, though, Chas changes her mind. Feeling guilty, Chas tries to overcompensate by agreeing to Faith's idea of a big birthday celebration for husband Paddy (Dominic Brunt).

But when she and Paddy bump into Al and his girlfriend Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton), the tension is apparent. Al tells Chas he was jealous seeing her with Paddy, but Chas is defiant and denies her own feelings. As she hears Kerry chatting about her night of passion with Al, Chas fights off her awkwardness; and she later clashes with Al - but Charity (Emma Atkins) spots them and can see something is going on. Has she caught out Chas?

3. Faith collapses

Faith's treatment take its toll (ITV)

Amid her flirtation with Al, Chas is worried when Faith collapses thanks to her gruelling chemotherapy sessions. But Faith is determined to embrace life, which includes embracing her love of drinking! Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) tells Faith that Chas is concerned about her reliance on alcohol.

But Faith is pleased when Bear is easily persuaded to into buying her more wine. Will Faith acknowledge that she needs to slow down as her cancer takes its toll?

4. David lies to solve his problems

After the accident with Nicola, the financial strain leads David to fake a neck injury to the insurance company. When partner Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) mentions plans for an expensive wedding, David tries to deflect; and he's glad when she believes his lies about his injury. But Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) shames him for taking out a claim on the struggling Nicola.

Priya Kotecha (Fiona Wade) later tells a concerned Vic that David has missed some child support payments for daughter Amba. Will David admit his lies and tell Victoria and Priya the truth - or hope that his pretence pays off at Nicola's expense?

5. Mary interferes with Rhona's plans

After Rhona proposed to Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) for the second time recently, it seemed that wedding bells were on the horizon. Rhona's mum Mary urges her to hurry their plans along as she wants to be alive to see the pair marry! But Rhona is furious when she realises Mary has well and truly interfered!

Mary books a date for the wedding behind Rhona's back - will the bride-to-be's anger lead her to cancel the booking, or will she back down and decide to go ahead? It seems this mother and daughter duo are destined to take one step forward and two steps back, but let's hope they can enjoy this happy occasion together...

6. Leyla fails to quit drugs

Following Liam's wrong assumption that wife Leyla was pregnant, he continues to bring up the subject of babies next week. Leyla grows fed up of this, and in her defiance, any thoughts of getting herself healthy again are dismissed.

Having been on another cocaine binge, Leyla is recovering. But she does, at least, try to talk herself out of taking more drugs. However, her attempt fails as she takes another line of coke. Has her habit now stopped being a bit of fun for Leyla? And will she be able to stop on her own?

7. Ethan clashes with Charles

Although Charles pulled a prank on son Ethan's new beau Marcus Dean (Darcy Grey), playing up to the protective father role, the pair now get on like a house on fire. But Ethan is beginning to feel sidelined by the budding bromance between his boyfriend and his dad.

Charles is left shocked when Ethan snaps at him, angry that Charles isn't giving him and Marcus the time alone that he craves. Can they find a balance that works for everyone, and will Charles back off a bit?

