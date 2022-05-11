Having widened the rift between herself and son Cain (Jeff Hordley) last week when she engaged in an intimate encounter with Dan Spencer (Liam Fox), Faith's behaviour only grew more erratic this week, as she found herself in a public row with Dan's daughter Amelia (Daisy Campbell).

Faith threw one of the teen's dumbbell weights through the door window of their home, and was arrested as a stunned Moira looked on. But before the chaos, Faith was trying to get to a mystery destination, and in the prison cell she screamed that she needed to leave as it was "a matter of life and death".

Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) quizzed her on what she meant, but Faith refused to explain. Eventually she was released, and outside the police station, Moira was waiting for her. But Faith dismissed her offer of a lift as she headed off, still intent on making it to her destination.

Never one to be deterred, Moira followed her and probed for information, with Faith shouting at her to leave her alone. But finally, she relented; dropping the bombshell that her cancer was back.

Viewers will recall that some time after Faith arrived in the village in 2017 after several years of absence, she opened up to Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) and her relatives about her previous breast cancer diagnosis, which she had beaten. In moving scenes, she bared her mastectomy scars to Pollard, who she was dating at the time.

Now Faith faces a new battle with the illness, and fans will learn more as this week's Emmerdale continues. Will she tell Cain, as well as daughter Chas (Lucy Pargeter) the truth? Can Moira support Faith, and will the bubbly character be able to overcome this heartbreaking development?

Tune in to Emmerdale tomorrow to find out more about Faith's situation.

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub with Flashforward Week continuing on 12th May 2022.

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.