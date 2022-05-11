Faith Dingle reveals she has cancer after shock arrest in Emmerdale
She told Moira of the secret pain she's been holding back.
Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) delivered a huge revelation to daughter-in-law Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) in tonight's Emmerdale (11th May) after a dramatic day.
Having widened the rift between herself and son Cain (Jeff Hordley) last week when she engaged in an intimate encounter with Dan Spencer (Liam Fox), Faith's behaviour only grew more erratic this week, as she found herself in a public row with Dan's daughter Amelia (Daisy Campbell).
Faith threw one of the teen's dumbbell weights through the door window of their home, and was arrested as a stunned Moira looked on. But before the chaos, Faith was trying to get to a mystery destination, and in the prison cell she screamed that she needed to leave as it was "a matter of life and death".
Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) quizzed her on what she meant, but Faith refused to explain. Eventually she was released, and outside the police station, Moira was waiting for her. But Faith dismissed her offer of a lift as she headed off, still intent on making it to her destination.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Never one to be deterred, Moira followed her and probed for information, with Faith shouting at her to leave her alone. But finally, she relented; dropping the bombshell that her cancer was back.
Viewers will recall that some time after Faith arrived in the village in 2017 after several years of absence, she opened up to Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) and her relatives about her previous breast cancer diagnosis, which she had beaten. In moving scenes, she bared her mastectomy scars to Pollard, who she was dating at the time.
Now Faith faces a new battle with the illness, and fans will learn more as this week's Emmerdale continues. Will she tell Cain, as well as daughter Chas (Lucy Pargeter) the truth? Can Moira support Faith, and will the bubbly character be able to overcome this heartbreaking development?
Tune in to Emmerdale tomorrow to find out more about Faith's situation.
Read more:
Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub with Flashforward Week continuing on 12th May 2022.
The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1