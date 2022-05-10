Elsewhere, Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough) is stunned when she discovers she has a link to another of the locals. And Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) remains keen to make things up to son Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley), but he still isn't interested.

Coming up in the Dales, ambitious lawyer Ethan Anderson (Emile John) makes a final decision about the controversial case he has taken on . But there's worse to come at the hands of violent racist Jordan (Jack Parr). Also, Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) has recovered from his bout of pneumonia - but as he heads home once again, he is disheartened by his slow progress.

Here's your guide to Emmerdale for the week of 16th - 20th May 2022.

1. Ethan pulls out of Jordan's case

ITV

Ethan has been torn ever since being tasked with representing client Jordan, who it transpired had assaulted Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) in a racially motivated attack. Initially, Ethan agreed to continue with the case; but his resolve has been crumbling more and more every day.

With his dad Charles (Kevin Mathurin) growing concerned, and the news that Jordan has been intimidating Billy again, Ethan decides that whatever the consequences for his career, he must pull out of the case. He meets with Jordan to inform him of this, but the man's reaction leads to a horrifying chain of events...

2. But Jordan later attacks Ethan

ITV

As Jordan's racist behaviour becomes clear, his wife Courtney is filled with horror. The sickened woman can't bear to be around her husband any more, and her exit only fuels Jordan's anger towards Ethan. Later, a shaken Ethan tries to relax after their encounter as he arranges a date with new beau Marcus Dean (Darcy Grey).

But outside, Jordan is following Ethan, who is alarmed when he is accosted with a tirade of racist abuse. Ethan calls him out for his disgraceful display, but Jordan responds by throwing him to the floor. With Ethan dreading how far the situation could go, will Jordan be stopped in his tracks?

3. Marlon struggles as he starts physio

ITV

Following his recent return to hospital, Marlon is back at Smithy Cottage once again. But although future mother-in-law Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson) tries to offer support, Marlon is anxious about starting physiotherapy. As physio Kit arrives, Marlon's worries only increase, and he is left further dejected when he finds the first session a strain.

When Kit later suggests he tries painting to help regain his motor control, Marlon rejects the idea. Can Mary change his mind? Marlon has lost a lot of confidence since suffering his stroke, but perhaps a new activity could be just what he needs to inspire him.

4. Suzy drops a bombshell

ITV

There's another shock in store regarding newcomer Suzy next week - and it involves an unsuspecting Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb), who has cause to invite Suzy for chat in a professional capacity. Moira is intrigued when Suzy suggests she could hire out her barns for weddings, but the mood changes when Suzy unwittingly enquires about using the same land on which Moira's daughter Holly, who died from a heroin overdose, is buried.

At Butler's Farm, Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) indicates to a photo of Holly, and Suzy is flummoxed to recognise the young woman. Later, Leyla finds Suzy viewing an online remembrance page for Holly - and the newcomer opens up. Just how did she know Holly?

5. Cain snubs Faith again

ITV

After the events of the past few weeks, Faith is desperate for she and Cain to put aside their differences. But Cain has reached his limit over her wild antics - including getting amorous in the allotment shed with Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) when the pair were worse for wear.

Moira is left appalled when she hears Cain wishing death upon his mum, despairing over her husband's harsh attitude. With Cain in no mood to heal his rift with Faith, are mother and son destined to remain estranged forever, or will something bring them back together?

6. But she makes amends elsewhere

ITV

The previous week saw Faith picking a fight with Amelia (Daisy Campbell), before losing her temper and launching one of the teen's dumbbell weights through Dan's door window. In the aftermath, Faith approaches Dan - who she had already shared an intimate moment with - and offers an apology for her behaviour.

Faith later ends up assisting Sam and Lydia (James Hooton and Karen Blick), so at least some of the Dingles are still talking to her. And with lovely Lydia now such an integral member of the clan, could she encourage Faith to open up about her troubles?

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.