Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) thinks his worries are over, but there's more drama in store. Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) continues to stalk ex Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland), while Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) is still focusing on her new interests - but they may present new problems.

After his sudden stroke last month , Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) is set to leave hospital next week. But he and the family are plagued by terrifying teething problems. Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) is badly beaten by a racist man, and neighbour Ethan Anderson (Emile John) has a shocking connection to the situation when he takes on a big new case at work.

Here's what you can expect from Emmerdale during the week of 25th - 29th April 2022.

1. Marlon is back in the village

April is left terrified again ITV

There's excitement in the village as April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) decorates the cottage for dad Marlon's arrival. Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) is supported by mum Mary (Louise Jameson), but there's a rocky road ahead. When April helps her dad to a drink of water, he begins to choke, leaving her shaken as she shouts for Rhona.

With she and Marlon both upset over the situation, April then avoids being at home. Marlon insists he should return to hospital, but Rhona arranges for he and April to reconnect. Will Marlon agree to stay, and can poor April find a way through her trauma?

2. Billy attacked

Billy's attack is racially motivated ITV

Billy and wife Dawn (Olivia Bromley) have barely settled into married life when they are dealt yet another cruel blow. Billy is attacked, ending up in hospital with his injuries. He tells Dawn that what happened to him was racially motivated, and she and dad Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) assure Billy that the guilty party will be prosecuted.

Billy is less sure about that. But there's a further shock in store as he recovers, when he learns that one of the locals will be representing the man who assaulted him. How will Billy react to the news? Will his attacker be brought to justice?

3. Ethan's tough case

What will Ethan do next? ITV

Ethan's love life is flourishing with new beau Marcus Dean (Darcy Grey) who is moving in with him. But he is faced with an almighty challenge at work. Solicitor Ethan is given good news about his career prospects, and is soon called to the police station to take on a new case. But when he sees the CCTV footage concerning new client Jordan, Ethan is stunned to spot Billy as his victim.

Ethan responds by saying that while he knows Billy, there's no conflict of interest - but suggests that Jordan may want to seek alternative representation. Jordan, however, insists he wants Ethan as his legal counsel. What will a torn Ethan decided to do - defend a racist attacker or lose out it in his career?

4. More trouble for Jai

Jai's nightmare is far from over ITV

Having instructed Jai to stitch up his colleagues at the HOP, Kim Tate (Claire King) is furious when she sees her staff on the picket line. She demotes Jai until he resolves the chaos, but isn't expecting his reaction. Later, Jai and partner Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) appeal to Kim that zero-hour contracts are a bad idea.

Jai and Laurel are thrilled to be officially back together - but they later find drugs inside his wallet. Jai is confused and pleads innocence, but Laurel refuses to listen. Just as she changes her mind, Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel) reveals that the kids nearly caught Jai with drugs several weeks ago. Is this the final straw for Laurel? What will Jai do next?

5. What is Noah up to?

Obsessive Noah is playing a sinister game ITV

Ever since she ended their relationship over Noah's disturbing behaviour, Chloe has been moving on. But Noah has began a stalking campaign and, determined as ever to keep control over Chloe, Noah takes her phone while her back is turned.

What exactly is his plan now? Later in the week, Noah is seen following Chloe once again, but she remains uninterested in him. What will his next move be, and can anyone put a stop to the vile teen's scheming?

6. Danger for Amelia?

Amelia isn't happy over Kerry's playful jokes ITV

For the past few weeks, Amelia has become fixated with social media and influencers. She also decided to join a gym, and concerned father Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) attempted to show support while keeping an eye on his impressionable daughter.

Next week, Amelia's mother figure Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) annoys the teen when she teases her about how the amount of filters she is using on her photos lately. But it's becoming clear that there could be something harmful at play. Could Amelia's new hobby lead her into dangerous territory with body image?

