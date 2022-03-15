The feud between Chas (Lucy Pargeter) and Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) continues to simmer but will recent news give them fresh perspective? Elsewhere, the brewing bond between Ethan Anderson (Emile John) and newcomer Marcus Dean (Darcy Grey) looks promising and Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) offers her support to Charity.

There's a harrowing ordeal ahead for Emmerdale's Goskirk-Dingle clan, as Marlon (Mark Charnock) falls ill during a time of celebration, leaving his family distraught. Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) has news for Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson), while Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) is still holding out hope he can fix his monumental mistakes.

Here is your Emmerdale spoiler round-up for the week of 21st - 25th March 2022.

Marlon suffers a stroke

After a difficult few weeks, both Marlon and Rhona are both hoping to pop the question to each other. Finally, after so many false starts, they propose at the same time and share a heartwarming moment of joy. But their lives are about to change forever.

When an ecstatic Marlon rushes back to Smithy cottage to retrieve the ring he bought for Rhona, his vision suddenly becomes impaired. He soon realises he is suffering from a stroke, but Marlon is completely helpless as he falls to the ground. Daughter April finds him and calls an ambulance, and Rhona is overwhelmed with fear as she later prepares Marlon for surgery. Will Marlon be OK, and how will Rhona cope as she considers how this event will change their world forever?

Actor Mark Charnock said of the storyline: “Working with Emmerdale‘s research team and the Stroke Association on this storyline has been a total eye-opener for me. We hear the word 'stroke' bandied around a great deal, but being confronted with the sheer weight of numbers in this country alone has been a shock."

Manpreet's big decision

After suffering a terrifying panic attack last week, Manpreet has been encouraged by partner Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) to put herself first and avoid testifying at killer sister Meena Jutla's (Paige Sandhu) trial. But this means a much smaller chance of securing justice for Meena's victims.

When Manpreet explains her decision to Liam, he is furious that Meena won't be paying for taking the life of his beloved daughter Leanna. Is there anything else that can ensure Meena will be found guilty in court, or does it really all rest on Manpreet's word? Could she change her mind, or will she understandably choose to stand by her decision and protect her mental health?

Jai tries to make amends

Having caused his relationship with Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) to implode after he took out a fraudulent loan in her name, Jai is still determined to win her back. But although she continues to allow him to spend time with her children, Laurel isn't for swaying.

When Jai takes care of the kids, it hits home just how much he misses their old family life. Laurel later lies to Arthur (Alfie Clarke) over the reason for the break-up, keen not to ruin her son's perception of him. Still, she isn't happy that Jai thinks they can repair things so easily and asks him to leave. Arthur suggests his mum cheated on Jai, but Jai soon corrects him. Is there any hope for the former couple, or is the trust well and truly gone?

Chas's anger thaws

The feud between cousins Chas and Charity is still going strong following Charity's new status as landlady of the Woolpack. But in the wake of relative Marlon's plight, Sam (James Hooton) and Lydia (Karen Blick) encourage Charity to make amends with Chas before she runs out of time.

Lydia later works her magic on Chas, persuading her to be the bigger person. Chas takes Lydia's words on board and heads to the pub, where she finally reunites with Charity behind the bar. The pair end up having a heart-to-heart as they struggle with Marlon's absence from the Woolpack, and Charity begs her to move back in. Will Chas agree?

Romance for Ethan and Marcus

Ever since Marcus arrived in the village, Ethan has taken a shine to him and the feeling has been very much mutual. Next week the two men enjoy a lunch date, after which they share a passionate kiss in the HOP office.

Following this encounter, their feelings for each other grow. The relationship is moving at a very fast rate and all is looking positive. Has Ethan found happiness at last - and can Marcus's content demeanour last as he's surrounded by villagers his evil father Pierce Harris hurt?

Vanessa reassures Charity

The chemistry is still very much alive between another former couple, as this week Vanessa offers yet more comfort to Charity. Charity is devastated over Marlon, and Vanessa reminds her that recovery is possible, as she overcame her own battle with bowel cancer.

Will Charity heed Vanessa's wise words and use them to be there for Marlon? And with Charity and Vanessa getting closer by the day, could they reunite?

