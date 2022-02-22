Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) proposes to Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) to make up for hiding a huge secret, someone catches the eye of Marcus Dean (Darcy Grey) and will Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) be forced to leave the village?

Serial killer Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) continues to manipulate the villagers from prison, but someone is about to turn the tables with a surprise announcement.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 28th February – 4th March 2022.

Charles manipulated by Meena

Meena continues to cause mayhem even from behind bars, while the locals vow to get justice for their lost loved ones even if it means leaving themselves open to her menacing mind games. Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) reckons he can get her to confess to killing Andrea and, to his great surprise, she does, sparing no grisly detail of her methods.

Haunted by Meena's confession, Charles starts a support group for the villagers who lost someone in the psychopath's spree of slays and phones the merry murderess to tell her he won't be visiting her again. Her twisted long-game plan to manipulate Charles foiled, Meena flips and smashes up the receiver - what will her next move be?

Rhona proposes to Marlon

Rhona is rattled when Marcus tells her she's been named in Pierce's will, making it even trickier to hide the truth from Marlon that she's been in touch with the long-lost son of her dead abusive ex-husband. When that particular secret finally comes to light this week, how will Marlon react?

Badly, as you can imagine, especially as he overhears Rhona 'fessing up to Kim Tate (Claire King) before her own partner. Backed into a corner Rho admits all and betrayed Marlon storms off, though the vexed vet accuses him of making the tricky situation all about him and Marcus himself begs the chef not to be too hard on his other half. Needing to pull something out the bag to restore her relationship, Rhona spontaneously proposes…

Love for Marcus and Ethan?

Marcus has just been brought in to revisit Rhona's harrowing past, the handsome newcomer is also serving the dual purpose of being a potential new love interest for unlucky-in-love lawyer Ethan Anderson (Emile John). About time too, the last sniff of action he got was with closeted tease Luke Posner.

This week, Ethan takes the plunge and asks him out, only to be rejected by Marcus who wants to get out of Emmerdale now the legal business of his dad's will reading is all done and dusted. With Rhona's blessing, Ethan goes all out to charm Marcus into sticking around and pursuing the possibility of romance. Is this the start of something special?

Laurel forced to leave Emmerdale?

The thought of having to leave Mulberry Cottage is devastating for Laurel, but that's exactly what she's facing as Kim reveals she's found a buyer and she's got a month to pack up her possessions, not to mention her precious memories of Ashley, and ship out.

The miffed mum is so skint she can't afford anywhere in the village she's called home for 20 years, and contemplates a life away from Emmerdale. Kim then offers Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) a deal - he sells his shares in HOP to her and she'll pay him enough for a deposit to secure Mulberry. Come on Jai, put pride aside and atone for your mistakes…!

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) and Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) worry that Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) is getting too involved with young Noah Dingle (Jack Downham), who is perhaps not the most stable influence on the teenager. It may come from a place of love and concern, but Amelia just thinks they're interfering in her life and ends up fuming and humiliated. Could she be going off the rails?

The shenanigans at the Woolpack since Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) and Ryan Stocks (James Moore) were revealed as the mystery buyers has provided some genuine amusement, there may as well be a laugh track on the scenes in which the Dingle diva lords it over everyone. This week, her partner-in-pub management Mack Boyd (Lawrence Robb) tries to lure back a former employee, but who is taking advantage of who?