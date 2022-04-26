Noah Dingle's (Jack Downham) scheming grows more horrifying by the day, while his relative Faith (Sally Dexter) is busy trying to bond with unimpressed son Cain (Jeff Hordley). Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) is spooked following her recent discovery , and Ethan Anderson (Emile John) is growing increasingly uncomfortable over his latest work case.

Coming up in the Dales, Marlon Dingle's (Mark Charnock) recovery takes a huge step backwards, leaving partner Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) more worried than ever. Elsewhere, Leyla Cavanagh's (Roxy Shahidi) mysterious connection to Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough) is finally revealed - and it's a shocker.

Here's all you need to know about Emmerdale for the week of 2nd - 6th May 2022.

1. Marlon takes a turn for the worse

ITV/Mark Bruce

Just as Rhona heads back to work for the first time since Marlon's stroke turned their world upside down, the family are dealt more bad news. Rhona finds herself distracted, and it later seems her worries were well founded, as Marlon has been stifling a severe cough. As Bear (Joshua Richards) takes Marlon to the allotment, Liam is on hand to take Marlon to hospital when his cough worsens.

When Rhona arrives, she learns that Marlon has developed aspiration pneumonia and now needs a breathing mask. The pair are heartbroken when the doctor explains the situation means Marlon's recovery will regress. Can he overcome yet another challenging hurdle?

2. Leyla's big secret revealed

ITV

For weeks it's been teased that Leyla is hiding something, as she has disappeared at odd times and become more attached to her phone than ever. She was also put out to see newcomer Suzy pursuing a romance with Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) - and now we know exactly why that was.

After Leyla tells Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) she believes his story about the drugs in his wallet, we see that business is booming for her as she and Suzy secure a new deal. But later, they celebrate by taking cocaine together. Their partying continues in the Take A Vow office, just as Vanessa walks in. Will she find out what they're up to?

3. Noah steps up his Chloe campaign

ITV/Mark Bruce

Noah recently installed a tracker on ex-girlfriend Chloe's phone, and next week he is confused when she walks in just as her location puts her elsewhere. Chloe declares she's lost her phone, and Noah eagerly offers to find it.

As Noah puts on an act to convince her he's the kind-hearted soul she originally viewed him as, Chloe seems to be taken in. Meanwhile, he flies his new drone outside her bedroom window to record her - but as dodgy as that already sounds, Noah's not finished yet. He steals Chloe's keys and snoops in her room, but is forced to hide when she gets home. Will Noah be caught out?

4. Faith attempts to reconnect with Cain

ITV

With her relationship with Cain still frosty, Faith hopes to build bridges. Chas tells her mum to try using gardening as a way in, alongside bonding with grandson Kyle. After convincing Cain to let her take Kyle to the allotment, Faith is pleased when Cain agrees to join them.

But with Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) around too, he is persuaded into doing all the actual work while Faith sits and enjoys herself. While her intentions are well-meaning, is Faith about to ruin all her efforts in classic style?

5. Gabby's worries continue

ITV ITV

Since Gabby made the discovery that Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) is still alive, she has been determined to keep the secret under wraps and convinced confidant Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) not to say anything. But Gabby soon has reason to worry when she arrives home to find baby Thomas missing, and she fears that Jamie has taken him.

We can't reveal what happens next, but Dawn is certain that Jamie won't be back. Secretly, though, she has her doubts, and later we see her get some news which she doesn't share with Gabby. But what has she found out?

6. Ethan is troubled by his work

ITV

Ethan recently agreed to take on a client who has been charged with assault - but the victim is neighbour Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle). Even worse, it's clear that the attack was racially aggravated, but although Ethan told client Jordan that he may wish to seek alternative representation, the man insisted he was happy to stick with him.

Ethan therefore didn't step down from the case, but trouble seems to be brewing thanks to his controversial decision. In upcoming scenes, Ethan is feeling the pressure and calls a friend for some much-needed advice. Will he back out of the case, or keep going against his better judgement?

