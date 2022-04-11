Is Jamie Tate returning to Emmerdale?

With the storyline clearly nowhere near over in the wake of this revelation, fans have been left wondering whether Jamie is set for a big comeback to the ITV soap.

The saga of Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) was recently revisited in Emmerdale , as Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) learned that the father of her child is actually alive and well, and not dead as she and everyone else in the village believed.

Although he hasn't been seen for several months now, it seems inevitable that the shady character will reappear at some point - otherwise, why would the show allow another villager to learn the truth so soon?

If you're in need of a recap of everything that has happened up until this point, you're in luck - as RadioTimes.com has this handy guide on all you need to know. So read on for an up to date refresher on all things Jamie Tate...

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What happened to Jamie Tate in Emmerdale?

Emmerdale's Kim was poisoned by son Jamie ITV

The son of ultimate soap villainess Kim Tate (Claire King), Jamie originally rocked up as a good guy - the polar opposite of his scheming mother. He was married to Andrea (Anna Nightingale) and the couple had a daughter, Millie (Willow Bell). But fast forward a couple of years, and his perfect life had unravelled.

Jamie discovered that his wife was involved in a spying set-up orchestrated by Kim when she was behind bars. His mum had hired Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) to watch out for him, and he in turn paid Andrea to befriend him. Years ago, Andrea and Graham also had a fling, and this bombshell seemingly turned Jamie into the twisted man he became by the time of his exit.

He embarked on affairs with Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper) and Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley), mowed down Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) and left her for dead, and callously dumped Gabby after a one night stand. He later began poisoning mum Kim, blaming her for every problem in his life.

To be fair she has been a rather toxic presence over the years - but the matriarch has since mellowed, and we actually felt sorry for her when Jamie's car plunged into the lake and he was declared dead. Particularly when we later found out that he had faked the accident just to get away from her, and was now living happily with daughter Millie. This was the last time we saw Jamie on-screen, but was it really his final appearance?

Read more

Is Jamie Tate coming back to Emmerdale?

Jamie faked his death - but could he return to shock Kim? ITV

Viewers recently saw Gabby overhear Millie talking to baby half-brother Thomas after his christening, revealing that their daddy loves him and hopes to meet him soon. Gabby was stunned, but failed to get more information out of Millie due to her grandmother Hazel (Kate Anthony) immediately taking her home to avoid further suspicion.

Gabby confided in Dawn, and they later broke into Hazel's home and found Jamie's watch, proving beyond doubt what those of us watching already knew - he's alive and well. Gabby then chose to keep Kim in the dark over Jamie, but surely this isn't the end of the matter?

We all know that when a secret is being kept in soapland, it has a habit of coming out at the worst possible time. So just because Gabby wants to avoid Kim Tate unleashing her fury, or a court battle for baby Thomas, that doesn't mean it won't happen!

Will Jamie Tate return to the village?

At present, there is no confirmation of actor Alexander Lincoln reprising his role as Jamie - but Emmerdale has been known to keep crucial plot points under wraps in the past.

Could Jamie arrive in time to derail his mum's wedding to Will Taylor (Dean Andrews)? Or perhaps, just as Gabby fears, he will set his sights on claiming Thomas after all?

Advertisement

Watch this space, as we'll update this page as and when spoilers come in!

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Soaps hub.