Emmerdale confirms Jamie Tate is alive – but there’s a catch

Tonight’s episode of Emmerdale saw the surprise return of presumed dead character Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) – as he was reunited with his young daughter Millie (Willow Bell). In recent episodes, Jamie’s mother Kim (Claire King) had been adamant that he was still alive, although she appeared to accept that might not be the case when he failed to turn up for Andrea’s memorial.

And, although viewers now know he is indeed still alive, Kim remains in the dark about his fate – with only Millie being any the wiser.

Jamie had been missing since September, when he swerved off the road in a car accident while attempting to elope with Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham), and his car was later found in a lake with his body nowhere to be seen. Prior to his disappearance, he had been cast out by his mother after she learned he’d been poisoning her in order to get access her fortune, while Gabby – who was pregnant with his child – said they should get married. Emmerdale spoilers: Kim Tate bitterly clashes with Will and Chas

Despite his reappearance in the episode, Emmerdale has stressed that there are currently no plans for him to rejoin the cast in a permanent capacity – but the cameo will at least give fans proof he is alive after all. Lincoln first appeared as Jamie Tate in 2019 when the character returned to the ITV soap after a 20 year absence. Jamie had previously been portrayed by a series of child actors between 1996 and 1999. Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.