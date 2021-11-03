Emmerdale spoilers as Kim Tate bitterly clashes with Will and Chas

Emmerdale schemer Kim Tate will face some nasty confrontations next week.

Advertisement

Following on from the emotional memorial service for her estranged former daughter-in-law Andrea Tate, Kim (Claire King) will be coping with life without her presumed dead son Jamie Tate and his daughter Millie who wishes to live with her maternal grandmother.

Andrea was killed in the recent Emmerdale Survival Week maze fire at the hands of evil serial killer Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) and the nurse even tried to implicate Kim in Andrea’s death.

However, Kim was eventually released after being arrested by police and warned Meena that she knew the nurse was up to something.

Next week on Emmerdale, life does not look set to get any easier for Kim as she clashes with The Woolpack landlady Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter).

Furious with how husband Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) was blackmailed into doping racing horses for Kim, Chas fights back next week against the Tate matriarch.

Teaming up with her husband, Chas sets about holding Kim’s beloved racehorse hostage and holding it to ransom to make some cash.

Will it pay off for the landlady or will Kim gain the upper hand?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Thanks, you are now signed up to our Soaps newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

That is not all that Kim faces next week as she falls out with on-off lover Will Tayor (Dean Andrews).

Having recently returned to the village after some time away, Will is not impressed with the destructive path that Kim has gone down.

With their romance growing further strained, Will warns Kim that if she carries on like this then they can no longer be together.

In a further development, Will begins to grow closer to Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) as she stays at Home Farm to help daughter Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) care for her new baby.

ITV

After Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) criticises Bernice, it is Will who defends her.

Has Kim found an unlikely love rival?

Regardless, Kim and Bernice soon have their hands full as they set about caring for grandson Thomas as mum Gabby struggles with being a mother and uses both women as babysitters.

Has the novelty of being a mother worn off for Gabby? And, if so, will it be Bernice or Kim who wins in a battle of the grandmothers?

Advertisement

Emmerdale airs on weekdays from 7pm on ITV and ITV Hub.