6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Nate cheats on Tracy and Aaron attacks Jai

Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) is chatted up by a flirtatious stranger on a boys’ night out and doesn’t come home – has he cheated on Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh)?

Advertisement

Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) lashes out at Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) when he tries to pin the blame for the survival challenge disaster on Ben Tucker (Simon Lennon), Priya Kotecha (Fiona Wade) struggles with her injuries and Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) plans a kidnap.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 8th – 12th November 2021.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Nate cheats on Tracy?

It’s not been an easy few months for Nate as he’s tried to help partner Tracy through her postnatal depression, so a romantic date night sounds like a great idea. At least it would be if the fit farmer showed up instead of spontaneously heading off for a boozy session with Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) in town on the same evening.

Her plan ruined, Trace sends Nate a saucy pic to show him what’s waiting for him back home, unaware her fella’s being chatted up by a flirty woman called Fiona (Yemisi Oyinloye)! Events conspire against the couple and Nate’s phone breaks so he never sees Tracy’s message, and doesn’t make it back to the village that night… Billy ends up covering for his mate to suspicious Trace, so has Nate done the dirty on his baby mama?

Priya haunted by the fire

Being trapped in a burning maze made of maize (will we ever get tired of saying that?) is enough to give anyone nightmares, so it’s no surprise Priya is having terrifyingly intense dreams about her fiery ordeal. Ellis Chapman (Aaron Anthony) blames himself for his lover’s life-changing injuries, and it turns out Priya does too when she lashes out and makes a harsh accusation.

Priya’s family continue to worry as she pushes people away, except for opportunistic Al Chapman (Michael Wilding) who swoops in upon sensing his ex’s romance with his son has hit the rocks. Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel) begs Priya to seek professional help and after a positive therapy session it looks like she might be getting back on track, but do her and Ellis still have a future or will she tempted back to Al?

Aaron attacks Jai

Everyone at the HOP is on edge after the health and safety nightmare that was the super soap week survival challenge. Jai fears the bad publicity could destroy the business as the press start sniffing around and an investigation begins into why the bridge collapsed – was it negligence on the company’s part that chucked a load of volunteering customers into the raging rapids?

Someone has to take the blame, and Jai makes sure it’s not him by pinning it on Ben instead. Ben bites back when he figures out his boss’s plan and realises it’s time to get a lawyer after Jai tries to pay him off to resign. Aaron gets angry on his boyfriend’s behalf and punches Jai, making matters much worse…

Chas and Paddy hold Kim to ransom

Bumbling vet Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) is pretty rubbish at breaking the law, so it’s a relief wife Chas is in the know about his deal with Kim Tate (Claire King), as she’s from a family who wrote the book on bending the rules. Sick of the Tate tyrant’s hold over her hubby, Chas kidnaps (nag-naps?) Kim’s racehorse to teach her a lesson.

Taking on Mrs Tate is risky, but Chas sticks to her guns and demands a pricey ransom to get the thoroughbred back. Kim fumes, but is shocked when Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) says it’s over between them if she doesn’t back down and stops treating people so terribly. Can he convince Kim to turn over a new leaf?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Advertisement

Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) learns the hard way that motherhood is a tough gig, and feels frustrated that her mates are all out partying while she’s stuck indoors with a newborn. As the reality of parenthood bites, Gabs shows little interest in baby Thomas, and a smidge of resentment at how he’s cramping her style. Palming him off on his grannies, is Gabby ready for such a responsibility?

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) is scared of taking his eye off the ball with April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) and admits he’s still worried about her, even though Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling) has stopped her cruel cyber bullying. The emotional scars run deep for the schoolgirl as she confesses she’s still hurt by the horrific hate campaign her aunt inflicted on her. Can April ever move on?