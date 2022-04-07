Of course, viewers are already aware that Jamie faked his own death last year , starting a new life away from mum Kim Tate (Claire King), who he blamed for his every failing.

There was an almighty bombshell for Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) in tonight's Emmerdale (7th April) as she heard the revelation that the father of her child, Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln), is still alive.

But for Gabby, the shock news came during her son Thomas's christening, which started out as a heartwarming occasion. Kim was thrilled when granddaughter Millie (Willow Bell) and her other grandmother Hazel (Kate Anthony) arrived, although Millie was more subdued than usual due to her instructions not to mention Jamie.

Jamie Tate faked his own death in Emmerdale ITV

Meanwhile, Gabby spent a few moments at her father Ashley's (John Middleton) grave, as it was also the fifth anniversary of his death from vascular dementia. She was joined by younger brother Arthur (Alfie Clarke) as the pair fondly remembered their beloved dad, and after that the special day went without a hitch.

That was, until later on, when Gabby turned on the baby monitor and heard Millie chatting away to baby brother Thomas. When the youngster told the little boy that their daddy loves him and wants to see him, Gabby was left stunned and shaken.

She headed up to the bedroom to gently encourage Millie to open up to her, but Millie told her that she wasn't supposed to talk about it. Just as Gabby hoped to hear more, Hazel walked in and summoned Millie away.

As Gabby took in what she had heard, she knew there was more to Millie's words than a child simply missing their parent and wishing they were still around.

Later, Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) found Gabby looking at photos of Jamie, and the two women reminisced about their past connections with the ruthless man. Gabby then confided in Dawn that she now believed Jamie might not be dead after all - but she needed proof.

Will Dawn help Gabby find evidence that Jamie is alive and well? Could Jamie be set for an explosive comeback, and more importantly, how will Kim react?

