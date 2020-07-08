Moira is found and ends up fighting for her life in hospital while the guilty Tates cover up the incident, leaving the feisty farmer's fate uncertain as her estranged husband Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) begins a bedside vigil and prays she'll pull through.

"Her injuries are life-threatening," confirms Robb. "Apparently her liver has been split and she's in a bad way, and you'll see Cain realise just how much he feels for Moira when he realises he might lose her.

"I'd also be devastated if she died - just putting that out there!"

The reason for Moira roaming along a deserted lane was explained by her van breaking down earlier in the day. Cain and corrupt cop DI Malone both attended the scene, but Mrs Dingle gave them both short shrift about their recent illegal activities, and she was abandoned to fix her vehicle alone.

By nightfall, jittery Jamie was haring towards a potential lead to his wife's whereabouts and not giving the road his full attention. Distracted and desperate, he knocked into something, stopped, panicked - and decided to carry on driving…

As Cain blames Malone for the accident in upcoming episodes, Moira lies unconscious while the drama unfolds around her, which Robb reckons is harder than it looks for an actor: "Filming the hospital scenes means I've been in bed asleep for a lot of it! but you can't move when you're attached to things on a hospital set, so you have to stay still.

"We have to hook ourselves up to all the equipment now, because of social distancing and health and safety measures, which is fun!"

Cain, and viewers, are keeping their fingers crossed Moira survives, and that eventually she and her estranged hubby can finally put her affair with his son Nate Robinson behind them and reunite.

"They accept each other's flaws," muses Robb. "They both make mistakes. I think the bond between them and their chemistry is so strong. This situation might draw them closer, but what the outcome will be I don't know. It would be nice to work more with Jeff again."

