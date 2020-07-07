Viewers will remember that Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) and Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) set up a business deal behind Moira's back but with Moira out of action, the amount of work Rhona now has causes problems. She speaks to Nate about it but they are unaware that Cain has overheard the conversation. Knowing that when Moira wakes up she will not need the stress, he demands that the pair keep their secret from her.

Unfortunately for them, Cain is not the only one to find out as Kim Tate (Claire King) also learns about the deal and in typical Kim fashion, she makes her thoughts on what they have been up to known. While they try to talk their way out of it, it is clear Kim does not accept their versions of events.

Lashing out, she tells them that she has every intention of bankrupting them both for their betrayal. Will Kim follow through on her threat, or will Rhona and Nate be able to convince her that the deal was done purely for business reasons? As for Moira, with her showing no signs of waking up, will she survive to hear what has been happening at the farm?

Meanwhile, it seems we know who the driver was as upcoming scenes will show Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) come to realise he was the one behind the wheel. And in the latest twist to the Jamie and Belle affair story, Andrea will use her knowledge of the situation to her advantage.

