Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) and Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) are unaware that Andrea has discovered the affair, but they are about to find out that it is known by someone; in dramatic circumstances.

Upcoming scenes will show characters gathered at The Woolpack for what should be a fun pub quiz.

It turns out to be anything but fun for Jamie and Belle when Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi), who is part of Andrea's plan, takes everyone's phones as part of the quiz rules.

Now armed with Belle's phone and a USB, the plan is put onto action and soon, instead of quiz questions, the TV screen is full of Jamie and Belle's private texts.

Andrea has her own role to play in the plot, pretending this is the first she knew of the affair and she puts on a convincing show, acting shocked and devastated before storming out of the pub.

As for Jamie, he hurts Belle by accusing of her of deliberately exposing them out of resentment that he hadn't rushed a divorce. Has Andrea's plan done the damage she intended?

There is more worry to come for Jamie as this turns out to merely be phase one and the second part is far more sinister.

Jamie returns home to find that both Andrea and Millie are gone, only without any of Andrea's belongings, including her phone and car. Where has Andrea gone, and what is coming next in her quest to bring her husband down?

