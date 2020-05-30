Andrea's revenge sends shockwaves

Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) and Belle Dingle (Den Taylor Draper) thought that nobody knew about their affair, little did they know that his wife Andrea has known for weeks and despite initially trying to salvage the marriage, she has now turned her mind to revenge. This week, she wastes no time in setting her devious plans in action and it all starts with what should be a fun quiz night with all the locals down at The Woolpack. It soon turns out to be quite the opposite for the cheating pair when, with some help from Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi), Andrea arranges it so that instead of quiz questions, the TV screen is filled with their private conversations- exposing their affair to the whole pub.

Jamie's day gets much worse

There is more to Andrea’s plan than just shaming Jamie and Belle and she makes her move once the pub has seen the texts. Being sure to act as shocked as possible and indicating to all that she had no idea what had been going on behind her back, she dramatically leaves The Woolpack leaving Jamie behind to deal with the fallout.

Her plan seems to be working as Jamie and Belle soon come to blows themselves; with him accusing her of putting the texts on screen herself out of jealousy that he has not yet got a divorce. But there is another blow to come as when he gets home as Andrea and Millie are nowhere to be seen and even more disturbingly, none of Andrea’s belongings are missing. What is Andrea up to now?

More like this

Rhona makes a risky move

Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) and Moira Dingle’s (Natalie J Robb) new working partnership runs into problems this week after Rhona reacts badly when she feels she is not being listened to. When Moira takes a hard stance with restaurant owner Ricky Travers, saying his meat order is too large, he ends up doing business with Kim Tate (Claire King)- leaving Rhona is furious that she did not get a say.

Meanwhile, Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) is worried that he will struggle to make the order himself and he approaches Rhona with a deal- they split the business. Rhona agrees and tells Moira she has managed to sort out the deal with Ricky, but she fails to mention Nate. How will Rhona react when she learns that the deal Rhona has agreed to is not what she thinks?

Bob makes a mistake

What was meant to a love letter to Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) from Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) ends up causing confusion this week when it accidentally ends up with Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel) who assumes it is meant for him. Unfortunately for Wendy, Bob also assumes the same and it could well ruin any chance these two have of happiness.

When she approaches him later at The Woolpack and tries talking to him, he shuts her down and insists that he no longer has any feelings for her; his way of dealing with his own feelings after wrongly assuming she no longer has any interest in him. Wendy is devastated and makes a hasty exit; has Bob ruined everything over a misunderstanding, or will someone realise what has gone wrong and step in?

Amelia lashes out at Brenda

Wanting to get payback for her Dad following Dan's accident that Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) had involvement in, Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) goes to the café armed with eggs and begins throwing them- covering the windows before running off. Brenda is shocked to see the state of her cafe and, realising who the guilty party must be, demands an apology over the mess caused.

Amelia denies any involvement and does enough to convince Kelly Wyatt (Laura Norton) of her innocence, who goes on to tell Brenda to back off and take her accusations elsewhere. Unfortunately, it does not take long for Kelly to learn the truth when she later overhears Amelia praying and confessing her actions to God. Rocked by the revelation, will Kelly force her to confess all to Brenda?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.