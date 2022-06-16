One person who's been an absolute rock for him throughout it all is Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry), who's sat by his side and is currently helping him to recover.

Marlon Dingle (played by Mark Charnock) has certainly had a tough time on Emmerdale recently, with the fan-favourite suffering from a devastating stroke earlier in the year.

The pair proposed to each other on the day of Marlon's stroke, and while wedding plans are certainly not at the forefront of their minds right now, fans will be eager to know whether they can get down the aisle in the future.

RadioTimes.com spoke exclusively to Charnock ahead of his win at the British Soap Awards 2022, and he hinted it may not end in a happily ever after for the pair.

When asked if they will get married, the actor said: "We'll see. It's a really tricky situation and it's like this road is laden with obstacles for them.

"So we'll have to see."

Marlon Dingle in Emmerdale ITV

It's going to be a long time before Marlon is back to his usual self after being hit by such a devastating illness.

When asked if it would be a long road to recovery, Charnock said: "As it should be really. We're really lucky to work in a genre where we can tell a story day by day - you almost feel like you see it in real time."

Emmerdale worked with the Stroke Association on this storyline. Visit its website for more information and guidance.

