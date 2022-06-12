Paige Sandhu hints at Meena's return in Emmerdale's 50th anniversary
Paige Sandhu speaks exclusively to RadioTimes.com at a possible comeback for evil nurse Meena.
This October, Emmerdale will celebrate 50 years of being on screen.
To mark the special anniversary, it sounds like the soap is pulling out all the stops for an explosive episode, with actress Paige Sandhu hinting at a return of serial killer Meena Jutla.
Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at The British Soap Awards 2022, Sandhu who plays Meena, teased a possible comeback for the evil nurse, who is currently behind bars.
"I definitely feel like anything could happen for the 50th. It's Emmerdale after all. We're going to go big!" she revealed.
Asked if she'd like to go back, she said: "Of course! The people who work there are so great, they're so warm and I love the characters."
However, don't expect a "redemption" plot line for Meena, who was finally caught in February after multiple crimes, including the murder of Ben Tucker. Instead, the actress would love to explore more scenes with her on-screen sister Manpreet, played by actress Rebecca Sarker.
Sandhu continued: "She's bad. There's no redemption for her! She's a psychopath, but I think we can love her for that!
"I mean I definitely want to carry on doing stories with Rebecca Sarker, who plays Manpreet because she's such a great actress and we have such fun together. So anything with her I'd be up for."
On their odd sisterly relationship, she added: "It was fun because as an actress you don't just want to play one note. You want to play the multitude of notes that there are, and Meena loves Manpreet, but also hates her and takes revenge against her, and I think it's very satisfying as an actress to be able to do that."
Last night saw Paige pick up an award for Best Leading Performer. Her win put Emmerdale's total at for awards for the night, with the ITV soap also winning the Best Soap Award.
You can see a full list of the British Soap Awards 2022 winners, here.
Additional reporting by Helen Daly.
